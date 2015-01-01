पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:जेबीटी के 1225 पद जल्द भरे जाएंगे, डीएलएड करने को वालों प्राथमिकता

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने सभी जिला उपानिदेशकाें काे बैचवाइज भर्ती के दिए आदेश
  • 467 जेबीटी के पद कर्मचारी चयन आयोग से भरने पर सरकार ने लिखा पत्र

प्रदेश में जल्द 1225 जेबीटी शिक्षकों के पदों काे भरा जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने जेबीटी के पदाें काे भरने की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। सरकार के हस्तक्षेप के बाद प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग हरकत में आया है। प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग ने इस संबंध में सभी उपनिदेशकों को जेबीटी शिक्षकों के पद बैचवाइज भरने के आदेश जारी कर दिए है।

इसमें 758 पद बैचवाइज और 467 पद कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर के माध्यम से भरे जाएंगे। बैचवाइज भर्ती के लिए काउंसलिंग शुरू करने को हरी झंडी दे दी है। डीएलएड करने वालों को बैचवाइज भर्ती में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। बीते कई दिन से हजारों अभ्यार्थी इस भर्ती प्रक्रिया के शुरू होने के इंतजार कर रहे थे। बुधवार को शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ठाकुर के हस्तक्षेप के बाद प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने लिखित आदेश जारी किए।

उप शिक्षा निदेशक चयन प्रक्रिया पूरी करें: शिक्षा मंत्री

शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद ठाकुर ने बताया कि कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर को भी जेबीटी भर्ती का रोका गया परिणाम जारी करने को पत्र भेज दिया गया है। प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग ने अधिसूचना जारी कर प्रदेश में जेबीटी के पदों को बैचवाइज नहीं भरने पर जिला उप शिक्षा निदेशकों को चयन प्रक्रिया को पूरा करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

प्रारंभिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने यह भी कहा है कि कई जिला उप शिक्षा निदेशकों ने जेबीटी के रिक्त पदों को बैच वाइज आधार पर भरने के लिए चयन प्रक्रिया के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठाए हैं। उन्होंने आदेश दिए कि सभी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा करने और आरएंडपी नियमों के तहत जेबीटी के रिक्त पदों की बैच वाइज भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें