प्रदेश में सख्ती इसलिए जरूरी:एक ही दिन में 19 मौतें, ये अब तक सबसे ज्यादा, 627 नए केस

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण लगातार गंभीर होता जा रहा है, रविवार को प्रदेश में काेराेना से 19 मौतें हुई हैं। ये एक दिन में मरने वालाें की सबसे ज्यादा माैतें हैं। कांगड़ा में 4, मंडी में 6, लाहाैल स्पीति में 3, साेलन में 2, किन्नाैर, शिमला और चंबा में में एक-एक व्यक्ति की माैत हुई है। ये सभी मृतक दूसरी अन्य गंभीर बीमारियाें से भी ग्रसित थे।

प्रदेश में काेराेना से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 528 हाे गया है। रविवार को 627 नए मामले आए हैं। इसमें बिलासपुर में 54, चंबा में 4, हमीरपुर में 40, कांगड़ा में 15, किन्नाैर में 12, कुल्लू में 110, मंडी में 120, शिमला में 159, सिरमाैर में 15, साेलन में 61 और ऊना में 27 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।

इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 34327 के पास पहुंच गया है। इससे काेराेना के सक्रिय मरीज बढ़कर 7034 हाे गए हैं। 644 लोग ठीक हुए: राहत भरी बात यह है कि प्रदेश में रविवार को काेराेना से 644 लाेगाें ने जिंदगी की जंग जीती है। इससे काेराेना संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने वालाें का अांकड़ा 26733 पहुंच गया है। इससे प्रदेश मे काेराेना का रिकवरी रेट 77.87 प्रतिशत रहा है।

21 दिन में 35 फीसदी की दर से बढ़ा प्रदेश में संक्रमण

नवंबर महीने में काेराेना संक्रमण 35 फीसदी की दर से बढ़ा है। 21 दिन के भीतर प्रदेश में 11,600 से ज्यादा काेराेना के मरीज सामने आए हैं। जबकि 197 लाेग इस बीच काेराेना से जिंदगी की जंग काे हार चुके हैं। शिमला, मंडी और कुल्लू में कोरोना संक्रमण के सबसे ज्यादा मामले आए।

मंडी में सबसे अधिक मामले
मंडी दौरे में सीएम ने कहा,मंडी में 1400 के करीब एक्टिव मामले हैं। सर्दियों के मौसम और भी परेशान करने वाला है। ऐसे में सजग और सावधान होकर कार्य करने की आवश्यकता है। आने वाले समय में सरकार कुछ सख्त कदम उठा सकती है।

