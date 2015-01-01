पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विद्युत प्रोजेक्ट:1810 करोड़ से 5 साल में बनेगा 210 मेगावाट का लूहरी-वन पावर प्रोजेक्ट

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 2 हजार लाेगों काे मिलेगा राेजगार, सरकार को पहले 10 साल तक एसजेवीएन देगा 4% फ्री बिजली

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में मंजूर किए गए 1810 कराेड़ के लूहरी-वन प्राेजेक्ट का निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने की समय सीमा तय कर दी गई है। सतलुज जल विद्युत निगम लिमिटेड ने 2025 तक इस प्राेजेक्ट का निर्माण कार्य पूरा करने का लक्ष्य तय किया है। इसके बन जाने से प्रदेश में 2000 से अधिक लाेगाें काे प्रत्यक्ष और इतने ही लोगों को अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से राेजगार मिलेगा।

इस प्राेजेक्ट से 754 मिलियन यूनिट बिजली पैदा हाेगी। एसजेवीएन के अध्यक्ष और प्रबंध निदेशक नंदलाल शर्मा ने शिमला में प्रेस वार्ता में बताया कि निगम अगले पांच साल में हाइड्राे पावर प्राेजेक्ट्स में 35000 कराेड़ का निवेश करेगा। उन्हाेंने बताया कि लूहरी-वन प्राेजेक्ट के बनने जाने से सरकार काे पहले 10 सालाें में 12% के बजाय 4% मुफ्त बिजली दी जाएगी।

11 से 25 साल तक 8% और 25 से 40 साल तक 12 प्रतिशत फ्री बिजली दी जाएगी। इस प्राेजेक्ट काे मंजूर हाेने में 12 साल लग गए। 2008 में इस प्राेजेक्ट काे लेकर एमओयू साइन किया गया था, लेकिन पर्यावरण मुद्दाें के चलते यह प्राेजेक्ट सिरे नहीं चढ़ पाया। उन्हाेंने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने 86 मेगावाॅट के धाैलासिद्ध पावर प्राेजेक्ट काे भी मंजूरी दे कर प्रदेश में राेजगार के अवसर सृजित किए है।

पहले यह सिंगल स्टेज प्राेजेक्ट था। इस प्राेजेक्ट में 38 किमी की दाे सुरंगाें का निर्माण प्रस्तावित था। बाद में सुरंगाें के निर्माण कार्य की येाजना काे हटा कर इस प्राेजेक्ट काे तीन चरणाें में बांटा गया, जिसके तहत पहले चरण का काम शुरू हाेगा। केंद्र और राज्य सरकार से आग्रह के बाद यह प्राेजेक्ट 12 साल बाद मंजूर हुआ है। इसके लिए उन्हाेंने केंद्र और राज्य सरकार का आभार जताया है।

4.06 रुपए प्रति यूनिट हाेगा बिजली का टैरिफ

इस प्राेजेक्ट के बनने से बिजली का टैरिफ प्रति यूनिट 4.06 रुपए हाेगा जाे पहले 6 रुपए था। इसी तरह धाैलासिद्ध पावर प्राेजेक्ट में बिजली का टैरिफ 4.46 रुपए प्रति यूनिट तय किया है। इन दाेनाें प्राेजेक्टाें के बनने से सरकार जीएसटी में 50% का स्टेट शेयर रिइम्बर्समेंट करेगी। इस प्राेजेक्ट के निर्माण कार्य के लिए 450 हैक्टयर भूमि का अधिग्रहण किया गया है। वहीं धाैलासिद्ध पावार प्राेजेक्ट के निर्माण कार्य के लिए 700 हैक्टेयर भूमि का अधिग्रहण किया जाएगा।

एसजेवीएन ने 2040 तक 25 हजार मेगावाॅट बिजली उत्पादन का लक्ष्य किया तय

नंद लाल शर्मा ने बताया कि आज एसेजवीएन काे बने हुए 32 साल हाे गए है। निगम माैजूदा समय में 9 प्राेजेक्टाें पर काम कर रहा है। निगम ने 2023 तक 5000, 2030 तक 12000 और 2040 तक 250000 मेगावाॅट बिजली उत्पादन का लक्ष्य तय किया है। एसजेवीएन इस समय 17300 कराेड़ के लाभ में है। डिविडंड शेयर के रुप में निगम राज्य सरकार काे 4000 कराेड़ की फ्री बिजली दे चुका है।

एसजेवीएन सोलर पावर प्रोजेक्ट में भी करेगा काम

हाईड्राे पावर प्राेजेक्ट पर काम करने के बाद अब एसजेवीएन साेलर पावर प्राेजेक्ट में भी शीघ्र काम शुरू कर रहा है। निगम अपना पहला साेलर पावर प्लांट काजा में स्थापित करेगा। इसके लिए जगह चिन्हित कर दी गई है। यहां पर 1000 मेगावाॅट की क्षमता वाला साेलर प्लांट लगाया जाएगा।

ट्रांसमिशन लाइन बिछाने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने गैप फंडिंग के लिए एप्लाई किया है। मामला क्लियर हाेने के बाद इस प्राेजेक्ट पर भी काम शुरू कर दिया जाएगा ।

