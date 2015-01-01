पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनस्पेंट मनी:389 पंचायतों के पंचायत घर बनाने पर खर्च किए जाएंगे 250 करोड़ रुपए

शिमला33 मिनट पहले
  • यह अनस्पेंट मनी 14वें वित्तायोग ने जारी की थी

प्रदेश में नई गठित हुई 389 पंचायत के प्रधानों को चुनाव के बाद नया पंचायत घर मिलेगा। जैसे ही पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव होंगे और 23 जनवरी को नई ग्रामीण संसद बैठेगी तो वह अपने नए पंचायत भवन से काम शुरू करेंगे। इस काम के लिए सरकार ने योजना बना दी है और संबंधित क्षेत्रों के बीडीओ के साथ इस पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इस काम के लिए 14वें वित्तायोग द्वारा पंचायतों के विकास के लिए जारी किए गए 250 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। यह पैसे खर्च नहीं हो पाए थे।

सरकार की ओर से आदेश दिए गए हैं कि नया पंचायत घर बनाने के लिए जमीन देखी जाए क्योंकि बजट की कोई कमी नहीं है। बीडीओ अपने यहां पर पंचायत भवन बनाने के लिए जमीन देेंगे और इस पर पंचायत घर के निर्माण से जुड़ी सभी तरह की औपचारिकताएं पूरी करेंगे।

सरकार ने कहा है कि 14वें वित्तायोग की जो राशि बिना खर्च के पड़ी हुई है यानि अनस्पेंट मनी है उसे नए पंचायत घरों के निर्माण पर खर्च किया जाएगा। यह पैसा पंचायतों के विकास कार्यों के लिए जारी किया गया था जिन्हें पंचायतें किन्ही कारणों से खर्च नहीं कर पाई है। इस राशि को अब नया पंचायत घर बनाने पर उपयोग में लाया जाएगा।

राज्य में सरकार ने चुनावी प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के साथ ही नई पंचायतों के गठन का काम शुरू किया। 389 नई पंचायतें प्रदेश में बनाई गई हैं। इसके बाद आंकड़ा 3615 तक पहुंच गया है। सरकार ने कहा है कि यदि नए बनने वाले पंचायत घरों के लिए पैसा कम पड़ेगा तो सरकार और पैसा देगी लेकिन यह तय किया जाना चाहिए कि नई ग्रामीण संसद के गठन के साथ पहली बैठक नए पंचायत घर में ही हो। पंचायती राज मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर ने बताया कि नई 389 पंचायतों के लिए 250 करोड़ अनस्पेंट मनी नए पंचायत घरों के निर्माण कार्यों पर खर्च की जाएगी।

एक पंचायत घर पर खर्च होंगे 50 लाख रुपए

नई पंचायत घरों का निर्माण करना सरकार के लिए आसान काम नहीं होगा। एक पंचायत घर के निर्माण कार्यों पर सरकार को करीब 40 से 50 लाख रुपए इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपमेंट वर्क पर ही खर्च करने पड़ेंगे। एक पंचायत घर में एक हॉलनुमा कमरा बनाया जाना है, वहीं शौचालय का प्रबंध किया जाना है।

इसके अलावा कंप्यूटर, टेबल, चेयर और दूसरे अन्य फर्नीचर की व्यवस्था के लिए यह पैसा खर्च किया जाना है जिस पर करीब 50 लाख रुपए तक का खर्च आने का अनुमान है। एक तरफ पंचायतों के चुनाव का काम चलता रहेगा, दूसरी तरफ नई पंचायतों में पंचायत घर के निर्माण का काम भी जारी रहेगा। एक बेहतरीन भवन इन पंचायतों को बनाकर गांव में दिया जाएगा।

