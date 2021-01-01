पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:26 नए केस, 38 लोग ठीक हुए, 365 एक्टिव मरीज

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • वायरस से हुई मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 968 पहुंचा

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण से आज एक मरीज की मौत हुई है। यह मौत कांगड़ा जिले में हुई है। वहां 78 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की इस वायरस के चलते मौत हुई। इससे कोरोना वायरस से हुई मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 968 पहुंच गया है। प्रदेश में मंगलवार को 26 नए मामले आए हैं।

मंडी जिले में 7, कांगड़ा जिले में 6, शिमला व ऊना जिलों में 4-4, कुल्लू में 3 और सोलन जिले में 2 मामले कोरोना पाजिटिव आए हैं। राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के कुल 57587 मामले हो चुके हैं। इनमें से अब तक 56238 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और मंगलवार को 38 मरीज स्वस्थ हुए हैं। राज्य में अब कोरोना वायरस के 365 एक्टिव केस हैं। मंगलवार को रिकवरी रेट 97.65 प्रतिशत रहा।

सीरो सर्वे; कोरोना की चपेट में आई दिल्ली की 56.13% आबादी

दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन ने मंगलवार को बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा कराए गए 5वें सिरो सर्वे की रिपोर्ट आ गई है। इसके मुताबिक, दिल्ली की 56.13 प्रतिशत आबादी में एंटीबॉडीज पाई गई है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने मौलाना आजाद मेडिकल कॉलेज के साथ मिलकर 15 जनवरी से 23 जनवरी तक सिरो सर्वे कर 28 हजार सैंपल लिए थे।

सत्येंद्र जैन ने बताया कि नार्थ दिल्ली जिले में सबसे कम 49.09 प्रतिशत और साउथ ईस्ट जिले में सबसे ज्यादा 62.18 प्रतिशत कोरोना केस की पुष्टि हुई थी. हालांकि अब औसतन 56.13 प्रतिशत लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित होकर ठीक हो चुके हैं। यह सीरो सर्वे, देश के अंदर सबसे बड़ा सीरो सर्वे था।

