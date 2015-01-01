पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाॅकडाउन में राशन:3 कैटेगिरी के लाेगों को अब फ्री नहीं मिलेगा 3 तरह का राशन

शिमला13 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लाॅकडाउन के दिनाें से अभी तक इन कैटेगिरी काे फ्री दिया जा रहा था गेहूं, चावल, चना

डिपुओं पर तीन तरह की केटेगरी जिसमें बीपीएल, अंताेदय और सस्ते राशन कार्ड धारकाें काे मुफ्त राशन नहीं मिलेगा। मुफ्त मिलने वाला राशन दिसंबर माह से बंद हाे जाएगा। विभाग ने इस राशन का काेटा खत्म करने के आदेश दे दिए हैं। अब किसी भी उपभाेक्ता काे डिपुओं पर गेहूं, चावल और चना मुफ्त नहीं दिया जाएगा।

लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान प्रधानमंत्री ने मार्च माह से गरीबाें काे डिपुओं पर मुफ्त राशन देना शुरू किया था। इसमें शुरूआत में चावल और गेहूं मुफ्त दिए जा रहे थे। उसके बाद चावल, गेहूं के साथ एक किलाे चना फ्री दिया जाता था। मगर अब यह फ्री नहीं मिलेगा। जुलाई माह में प्रधानमंत्री ने दाेबारा से इस राशन काे नवंबर तक देने की घाेषणा की थी।

मगर अब यह राशन बंद कर दिया जाएगा। हालांकि यह राशन लाॅकडाउन के दाैरान दिया जा रहा था। मगर अब लाॅकडाउन खत्म हाे चुका है, उसके बाद भी सरकार यह राशन दे रही थी। इससे गरीब तबके के लाेगाें काे काफी राहत मिल रही थी। खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के अधिकारी ने बताया कि दिसंबर से फ्री मिलने वाला राशन बंद कर दिया जाएगा।

डिपुओं में प्रति व्यक्ति तीन किलो गेहूं और दो किलो चावल मुफ्त दिया जा रहा था। इसके अलावा इसमें एक किलाे चना भी प्रति राशन कार्ड दिया जाता था। वहीं जाे राशन पहले से उपभाेक्ताओं काे मिलता है वह भी मिल रहा था, मगर उसके पहले की तरह पैसे चुकाने पड़ते थे।

इस व्‍यवस्‍था से राशन उपभोक्‍ताओं को काफी राहत मिल रही थी। मगर अब उन्हें वही राशन मिलेगा जाे लाॅक डाउन से पहले दिया जा रहा था। उनके उन्हें पैसे चुकाने पड़ेंगे। हालांकि उन्हें काफी सस्ती दराें पर राशन उपलब्ध करवाया जाता है।

डिपाे हाेल्डराें काे स्टाॅक खत्म करने के आदेश

खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग ने डिपाे हाेल्डराें काे मुफ्त मिलने वाले राशन काे खत्म करने के आदेश पहले ही दे दिए हैं। अगर किसी भी डिपाे हाेल्डर के पास मुफ्त राशन का बैकलाॅग माह के अंत में बचेगा ताे उन्हें यह राशन या ताे वापिस गाेदाम में पहुंचाना हाेगा या फिर जिन्हें यह राशन नहीं मिला उन्हें देना हाेगा।

हालांकि डिपाे हाेल्डराें ने उतना ही राशन उठाया है, जितने कार्ड धारकाें काे मुफ्त राशन का काेटा पहुंच रहा था। ऐसे में अब माह के अंत में काेटा ज्यादा नहीं हाेगा।

हजाराें उपभाेक्ताओं काे मिल रही राहत
जिला शिमला में करीब 96 हजार राशन कार्ड धारक हैं। जिसमें अकेले शिमला शहर में 35 हजार उपभाेक्ता हैं। इसमें 40 फीसदी उपभाेक्ता ऐसे हैं, जिन्हें केंद्र सरकार से मुफ्त राशन मिल रहा था और राज्य सरकार भी उन्हें सस्ती दराें पर राशन दे रही है। ऐसे में आसानी से परिवार का गुजारा चल रहा था।

मगर अब उन्हें फ्री राशन बंद हाेने के बाद कुछ परेशानी आएगी। हालांकि केंद्र सरकार ने लाॅकडाउन खत्म हाेने का तर्क दिया है, इसके अलावा अब करीब 70 फीसदी राेजगार भी वापिस आ चुका है। ऐसे में अब मुफ्त राशन बंद कर दिया गया है।

