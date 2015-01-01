पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:एचआरटीसी के शिमला जिले में 300 रूट हाे सकते हैं बंद, डिपुओं में नहीं है डीजल

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
ओल्ड बस स्टैंड पर खड़ी निगम की बसें।
  • नए रूट डीजल की कमी के कारण नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं शुरू, सिर्फ इलेक्ट्रिक बसाें से ही कमाई

हिमाचल पथ परिवहन निगम के डिपुओं में आ रही डीजल की कमी के चलते कई रूट बंद हाेने के कगार पर आ गए हैं। एचआरटीसी के शिमला डिविजन में 1100 बस रूट हैं। इनमें से लगभग 300 रूट बंद हाेने की कगार पर हैं। 800 रूटों पर भी निगम घाटे पर बसें चलाने की बात कर रहा है। इन रूटों पर चल रही बसों से मात्र डीजल और रखरखाव का खर्च भी पूरा नहीं हाे रहा है।

चालक-परिचालक का वेतन और रात्रि ठहराव निगम अपने खाते से दे रहा है। पथ परिवहन निगम के शिमला डिविजन में 300 रूट बाधित हैं। ऐसे में कमाई भी कम हो गई है। ऐसे में निगम प्रबंधन डीजल भी सीमित मात्रा में ही मंगवा रहे हैं। इन दिनाें जिला शिमला के अलग-अलग डिपुओं में पिछले काफी समय से डीजल की कमी चली हुई है।

ऐसे में ग्रामीण स्तर के कई डिपुओं में नए रूट ताे शुरू ही नहीं किए गए है, जबकि पुराने रूटाें काे भी बंद करने की याेजना चल रही है। ऐसे सभी रूट बंद हाे जाएंगें, जहां सवारियां काफी कम मिल रही है।

कोरोनाकाल में कमाई घटी तो सीमित मात्रा में मंगवाया जा रहा ईंधन

यहां ज्यादा दिक्कत

तारादेवी डिपाेः

यहां से रूटाें के लिए बसाें काे कम भेजा जा रहा है। सिर्फ लॉन्ग रूट पर ही बसाें की आवाजाही हाे रही है। जिस रूट पर पहले दाे बसें जाती थी, वहां के लिए एक ही बस भेजी जा रही है।
ढली डिपाे: डीजल काफी कम आ रहा है। इसलिए बसाें काे खड़ा रखा गया है। जहां ज्यादा ही डिमांड है, वहीं के लिए बसाें काे भेजा जा रहा है। सिर्फ शहर में ही बसाें काे पर्याप्त मात्रा में चलाया जा रहा है।
राेहडू डिपाे: सबसे ज्यादा डीजल की दिक्कत यहां है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें के लिए बस सेवा पूरी तरह से ठप है। बहाना बनाया जा रहा है कि तेल का टैंकर खराब हाे गया था, जबकि पैसे का समय पर भुगतान नहीं हुआ

दस हजार लीटर रोजाना की जरूरतः उदाहरण के लिए परिवहन निगम एक डिपाे के पास अगर 125 बसें हैं। रूटों पर नियमित बसें चलानी हैं ताे रोजाना लगभग 10 हजार लीटर डीजल की जरूरत होती है। जबकि इन दिनाें अलग अलग डिपो में तीसरे से पांचवें दिन तेल का टैंकर 12 से 15 हजार लीटर डीजल के साथ पहुंच रहा है, ऐसे में इसमें आधे से भी कम बसें चलाई जा रही है।

एचआरटीसी की ये हाेती है कमाईः एचआरटीसी की एक दिन में करीब ढ़ाई कराेड़ तक की कमाई हाेती है। जबकि लाॅकडाउन के बाद इसमें काफी ज्यादा गिरावट देखी गई है। निगम की कमाई का साधन वाॅल्वाे, एसी बसें नहीं चल पा रही है। ऐसे में अब कमाई महज 80 से 90 लाख तक ही प्रतिदिन हाे रही है। इसके लिए चलते निगम काे डीजल खरीदने के लिए भी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

सिर्फ लॉन्ग रूट पर फाेकस कर रहा निगम शिमला ग्रामीण, राेहड़ू, रामपुर, चाैपाल और नारकंडा से दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, धर्मशाला और कुल्लू मनाली के लिए हर आधे घंटें के बाद रूट हैं। लॉन्ग रूट पर ताे बसाें की आवाजाही सुचारू की गई है, लेकिन लाेकल रूट पर काफी कम बसें भेजी जा रही हैं।

एचआरटीसी शिमला मंडल के मंडलीय प्रबंधक दलजीत सिंह का कहना है कि तेल की कमी काे पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। लाॅकडाउन के चलते पहले ही निगम घाटे में हैं। हम पूरी काेशिश कर रहे है कि यात्रियाें काे किसी तरह की दिक्कत न हाे।

