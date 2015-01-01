पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रोजेक्ट:मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना के तहत 32 नई परियोजनाओं को मिली मंजूरी

शिमला39 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

उपायुक्त शिमला आदित्य नेगी ने शनिवार वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेसिंग के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना की बैठक के तहत 32 नई परियोजनाओं को स्वीकृति प्रदान की। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना की यह सातवीं समीक्षा बैठक है। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री की इस महत्वकांक्षी योजना के तहत जिन 32 नए उद्यमों को स्वीकृति प्रदान की गई है, उस पर 4 करोड़ 61 लाख रुपये का निवेश होगा।

जिसमें प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा 1 करोड़ 43 लाख रुपये का पूंजी निवेश उपदान के रूप में प्रदान किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस वित्तिय वर्ष के तहत 124 उद्यम इस योजना के अंतर्गत जिला में स्थापित है। वर्ष 2021 तक इसके तहत 190 उद्यम स्थापित करने का लक्ष्य है।

उन्होंने बताया कि 18 से 45 वर्ष के हिमाचलवासी 60 लाख रुपए की लागत से विनिर्माण (मैन्युफैक्चरिंग), सेवा (सर्विस) और वाणिज्य (ट्रेडिंग) के व्यवसाय स्थापित कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इन परियोजनाओं को 25 से 35 प्रतिशत की दर से पूंजी निवेश उपदान, 5 प्रतिशत की दर से ब्याज उपदान और अन्य प्रोत्साहन देने का प्रावधान है, जिसे जिला में उद्योग केन्द्र द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाया जा रहा है।

उपायुक्त ने बताया कि कोविड दौर में कई युवा प्रदेश में ही व्यवसाय करने के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री स्वावलंबन योजना उन युवाओं के सपने साकार करने में अत्यंत सहायक सिद्ध हो रही है। उन्होंने बैठक में उपस्थित बैंकों के जिला समन्वयकों से इस योजना को सफलतापूर्वक क्रियान्वित करने के लिए सम्पूर्ण सहयोग प्रदान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

सेवा क्षेत्र के 16, ईको पर्यटन के 2 तथा वाणिज्य के 6 नए उद्यम मंजूर

महाप्रबंधक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र योगेश गुप्ता ने अवगत करवाते हुए बताया कि विनिर्माण के 7, सेवा क्षेत्र के 16, ईको पर्यटन के 2 तथा वाणिज्य के 6 नए उद्यम इस बैठक में स्वीकृत किए गए है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रक्रिया तथा आवेदन के सरलीकरण के लिए सरकार द्वारा ऑनलाईन पोर्टल mmsy.hp.gov.in को क्रियान्वित किया गया है तथा उपदान भी ऑनलाईन ही प्रदान किया जा रहा है।

बैठक में मण्डल प्रमुख पंजाब नैशनल बैंक सुशील खुराना, जिला समन्वयक संजय रितवान, काॅपरेटिव बैंक के जिला समन्वयक विशेषवर भी उपस्थित रहे।

