पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:काेराेना से 8 की माैत, 334 नए मरीज, रिकवरी रेट 85.32% से गिरकर 84.73% पहुंचा

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रदेश में रिकाॅर्ड 5397 टेस्ट हुए, 4193 नेगेटिव, 905 की रिपाेर्ट आनी बाकी

प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा हर दिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। अाज भी प्रदेश में 8 लाेगाें ने काेराेना से दम ताेड़ा है। यह सभी मरीज किसी न किसी दूसरी अन्य बीमारी से भी जूझ रहे थे। इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 338 पहुंच गया है।

मंगलवार को प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमित मरीजाें की संख्या में फिर बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई है। प्रदेश में 334 नए काेराेना के मरीज सामने आए हैं। बिलासपुर में 19, चंबा में 14, हमीरपुर में 2, कांगड़ा में 28, िकन्नाैर में 3, कुल्लू में 59, लाहाैल स्पीति में 12, मंडी में 84, शिमला में सबसे ज्यादा 89, सिरमाैर में 2, साेलन में 8 और ऊना में 14 नए काेराेना के मरीज सामने आए है।

इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 22 हजार 932 के पास पहुंच गया है। इसमें 3119 काेराेना के एक्टिव मरीज है। 165 मरीज आज ठीक हुए है। इससे काेराेना संक्रमण से ठीक हाेने वालाें की संख्या बढ़ कर 19 हजार 444 के पास पहुंच गई है।

आज प्रदेश में काेराेना रिकवरी रेट में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। काेराेना का रिकवरी रेट 84.78 प्रतिशत रही है। जाे पिछले कुछ दिनाें से 85 प्रतिशत के आसपास रहा है। प्रदेश में रिकाॅर्ड 5397 टेस्ट हुए। इनमें से 4193 नेगेटिव, 905 की रिपाेर्ट आनी बाकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें