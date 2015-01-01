पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेहतर कार्य का इनाम:आपूर्ति निगम के कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियों काे मिलेगा 8000 व 7800 रुपए बाेनस

शिमला16 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • काेराेना काल में बेहतर कार्य का इनाम

काेराेनाकाल में उत्कृष्ठ कार्य करने के लिए राज्य सरकार राज्य आपूर्ति निगम के कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियाें काे दिवाली ताेहफे के रुप में 8000 और 7800 रुपए का बाेनस देगी। खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति मंत्री राजेंद्र गर्ग ने कहा कि निगम के कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियाें के मनाेबल काे बढ़ने के लिए सरकार ने बाेनस देने का निर्णय लिया है।

इसके अलावा दिवाली उत्सव पर राज्य सरकार प्रदेश में साढ़े 18 लाख राशन कार्डधारकाें काे मासिक काेटे के अतिरिक्त प्रति व्यक्ति 100 ग्राम अतिरिक्त चीनी देगी। यदि किसी परिवार में पांच सदस्य हैं, तो उस परिवार को पूर्व निर्धारित मासिक कोटे के अलावा 500 ग्राम अतिरिक्त चीनी दिवाली के इस त्यौहार के अवसर पर दी जाएगी।

