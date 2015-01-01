पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोविड-19:कोरोना से 9 और मौतें, अब तक 399 की जान गई, 610 नए संक्रमित मिले; 359 रिकवर हुए

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

प्रदेश में काेराेना का कहर लगातार जारी है। बुधवार को भी काेराेना के 610 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 27418 हो गया है। इसमें 5605 काेराेना के एक्टिव मरीज हैं। शिमला और मंडी में सबसे ज्यादा काेराेना मरीज पाए गए है।

बुधवार को बिलासपुर में 19, चंबा में 39, हमीरपुर में 11, कांगड़ा में 84, किन्नाैर में 4, कुल्लू में 69, लाहाैल स्पीति में 13, मंडी में 119, शिमला में 118, सिरमाैर में 22, साेलन में 41 और ऊना में 43 काेराेना के नए मरीज मिले। 359 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। ठीक हाेने वालाें की संख्या 21 हजार 386 हाे गया है। 9 लाेगाें की मौत के साथ मृतकों का आंकड़ा 399 हो गया है। कांगड़ा में 3 लाेगाें की काेराेना से माैत हुई है।

शिमला में दाे, मंडी में भी दाे, कुल्लू और चंबा में एक एक व्यक्ति की माैत काेराेना से हुई है। यह सभी मरीज अन्य बीमारियाें से भी ग्रस्त थे। प्रदेश में काेराेना का रिकवरी रेट 77.99 प्रतिशत रहा है। मुख्य सचिव अनिल कुमार खाची के ससुर की माैत काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण हुई है। वह दाे दिन पहले आईजीएमसी में उपचार के लिए भर्ती हुई थे। वह 87 वर्ष के थे और हृदय राेग से भी पीड़ित थे।

कोविड के मामले अचानक क्यों बढ़ रहे हैं, सरकार दो दिन में दे जवाब: हाईकोर्ट

शिमला. हिमाचल में कोविड के मामलों में अचानक वृद्धि पर गंभीर चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को दो दिन के भीतर स्थिति स्पष्ट करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। मुख्य न्यायाधीश लिंगप्पा नारायण स्वामी व न्यायाधीश अनूप चिटकारा की खंडपीठ ने राज्य सरकार को प्रदेश में तेजी से बढ़ रहे कोविड-19 को रोकने बाबत उठाए कदमों से कोर्ट को अवगत कराने को कहा है।

प्रदेश में राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्रतिबंध हटाने के बाद कोविड-19 के मामलों में तेजी से वृद्धि हुई है और आजकल प्रतिदिन 700 से अधिक मामले आ रहे हैं। शिमला में प्रतिबंधों में ढील और शोघी से प्रतिबंध उठाने से कोविड -19 मामलों में तेजी से बढ़े हैं।

अंकुश हटने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में लोग महामारी फैलाते हुए शिमला शहर का दौरा कर रहे हैं। 5 सितंबर के बाद मामलों में अचानक वृद्धि हो गई है। इस मामले पर अब सुनवाई मामले पर सुनवाई 13 नवंबर को होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें