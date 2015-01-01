पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कुपोषण का बढ़ता आंकड़ा:जिले में 921 बच्चे पाए गए कुपाेषित, पाेषण कार्यक्रम के दाैरान लिया था वजन, डीसी ने की बैठक

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला स्तरीय निगरानी एवं समीक्षा बैठक लेते हुए डीसी आदित्य नेगी।

पोषण स्तर कार्यक्रम के तहत कुल 36178 बच्चों का वजन लिया गया, जिनमें से 35181 सामान्य, 921 कुपोषित और 76 अति कुपोषित पाए गए। यह जानकारी उपायुक्त शिमला आदित्य नेगी ने शुक्रवार काे महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के तहत जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी कार्यालय द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं की जिला स्तरीय निगरानी एवं समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि सहायिकाओं अथवा कार्यकर्ताओं के निजी घरों में चल रहे आंगनबाड़ी केंद्राे को सरकारी भवनों में स्थानांतरित करने की प्रक्रिया जारी है। मनरेगा के तहत जिला के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निर्माणाधीन आंगनबाड़ी भवनों के संबंध में अधिकारी कार्यवाही कर इन कार्यों की पूर्ति सुनिश्चित करे।

बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ जिला कार्य बल बैठक के तहत उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के लिए प्रथम चरण में 25 लाख रुपए की राशि प्राप्त हुई है। उन्होंने बताया कि कन्या जन्म वाले घर में उस कन्या के नाम की पट्टिका अंकित की जाएगी और जिला प्रशासन की ओर से उनको बधाई पत्र भी प्रदान किया जाएगा।

जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी वंदना चाैहान ने बैठक का संचालन किया और विभिन्न परियोजनाओं में की गई प्रगति रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत की। बैठक में एडीसी अपूर्व देवगन, एसडीएम कुमारसैन गुरजीत सिंह चिमा, सीएचओ डाॅ. एचआर ठाकुर, डीएसपी शहरी मंगत राम ठाकुर, डीपीओ हाकम सिंह ठाकुर, खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति, शिक्षा, कृषि, बागवानी तथा महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के जिला के विभिन्न परियोजना के बाल विकास परियोजना अधिकारी उपस्थित रहे।।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें