निर्देश:आप ने 20 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों की कार्यकारिणी बनाई , बाकी का जल्द किया जाएगा ऐलान

शिमला4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आम आदमी पार्टी ने प्रदेश में संगठन का विस्तार करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत विधानसभा स्तर पर पार्टी अपनी कार्यकारिणी गठित कर रही है। पहले चरण में पार्टी ने 20 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया है।

इनमें ऊना सदर, हरोली, चिंतपूर्णी, गगरेट, हमीरपुर, भरमौर, जोगेंद्रनगर, करसोग, पच्छाद, नगरोटा बगवां, चंबा, नूरपुर, शाहपुर, ज्वाली, नाहन, रेणुका, शिलाई, कसौली, नालागढ़, सोलन विधानसभा क्षेत्र शामिल हैं।

पार्टी प्रवक्ता एसएस जोगटा ने कहा है कि पहले चरण में 20 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में पार्टी की कार्यकारिणी का गठन किया गया है। पार्टी के हिमाचल प्रभारी रितनेश गुप्ता बहुत जल्द हिमाचल का दौरा कर इन विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में गठित कमेटी को प्रमाण पत्र वितरित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि बाकी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में संगठन विस्तार का जल्द किया जाएगा।

