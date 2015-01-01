पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई की जयंती के उपलक्ष्य पर एबीवीपी ने श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए

शिमला
अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद विश्वविद्यालय इकाई ने झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई जयंती के उपलक्ष्य पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की। हिमाचल प्रदेश विश्वविद्यालय के अध्यापकों, कर्मचारियों व छात्रों ने इस पुष्पांजलि कार्यक्रम में रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को पुष्प अर्पित किए।

विश्वविद्यालय इकाई की कार्यकर्ता उपासना ठाकुर व मनीषा शर्मा ने कहा कि जहां वर्तमान समय में महिलाओं के ऊपर हो रहे अत्याचार की घटनाएं बढ़ रही है।ऐसी घटनाओं के समय ऐसी वीरांगनाओं को याद करते हुए उनके जीवन से प्रेरणा लेने की आवश्यकता है। झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की का जीवन महिला सशक्तिकरण का इस देश के इतिहास में बहुत बड़ा उदाहरण है। उस समय की परिस्थितियां वह अंग्रेजों की तानाशाही सत्ता के खिलाफ जिस तरह महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई ने डटकर मुकाबला किया व अपने प्राणों की आहुति दे दी, इन्हीं कुर्बानियों की वजह से आज हम आजाद भारत में सांस ले पा रहे हैं।

