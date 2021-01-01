पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना गाइडलाइन:आकलन के बाद 15 फरवरी को होगा नियमों में ढील देने पर फैसला

शिमला
  • कोरोना के मामलों पर सरकार 2 सप्ताह तक करेगी इसका आकलन

कोरोना मामलों पर सरकार 15 फरवरी तक अपनी कड़ी नजर रखेगी। इसके बाद नियमों में ढील दिए जाने को लेकर फैसला लेगी। इस बीच अगर मामलों में कमी आती है तो सरकार नियमों में ढील दे सकती है, मामले बढ़ते हैं तो ढील नहीं दी जाएगी। पिछले दिनों प्रदेश में हुए पंचायत चुनाव और न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के बाद सरकार ने दो हफ्तों तक आकलन करने का फैसला किया है।

अभी प्रदेश में कोरोना को लेकर हालात संतोषजनक बने हुए हैं। जनवरी में कोरोना की रफ्तार काफी धीमी रही, रिकवरी रेट भी 97.7 फीसदी तक पहुंच चुका है और एक्टिव मामले भी कम होकर 339 रह गए है। नवंबर में प्रदेश में जबरदस्त कोरोना ब्लास्ट हुआ था, रोजाना एक हजार मामले आने लगे थे। 15 दिसंबर के बाद कोरेाना का पीक खत्म होना शुरू हुआ और आंकड़े धीरे-धीरे नीचे आने लगे।

अभी कोरोना पूरी तरह से खत्म हुआ यह नहीं कुछ कहा जा सकता। पंचायत चुनाव और सेलिब्रेशन का असर देखना है जिसमें 15 से 20 दिन का समय लगेगा, इसलिए 15 फरवरी तक इसका आकलन किया जाएगा उसी के बाद सरकार इस संबंध में कोई निर्णय लेगी। अमिताभ अवस्थी, सचिव, स्वास्थ्य

स्कूल खुलने से पहले चिंता: बलद्वाड़ा स्कूल के दो टीचर कोरोना पाॅजीटिव

एक तरफ तो पहली फरवरी से बच्चे स्कूल आना शुरू हो जाएंगे वहीं मंडी जिला के बलद्वाड़ा स्कूल के दो टीचर कोरोना पॉजीटिव आ गए हैं। 27 जनवरी को स्कूल के लगभग 38 शिक्षकों व अन्य कर्मियों के सैंपल लिए गए थे जिनमें से 2 शिक्षकों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। वहीं मामलों के कम होते ही कई कोविड केयर सेंटर को बंद करना शुरू किया गया है।

इसके तहत अब ढांगसीधार व बीबीएमबी कोविड केयर सेंटरों को भी बंद कर दिया गया है। इससे पहले जोगेंद्रनगर व करनोडी में सेंटर को बंद कर दिया है। जिले में 7 कोविड केयर सेंटर बनाए गए थे। सीएमओ मंडी देवेंद्र शर्मा ने दो सेंटर बन्द करने की पुष्टि की है। वहीं निदेशक उच्च शिक्षा मंडी सुरेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा ने कहा कि स्कूल खोलने का सरकार और शिक्षा विभाग का निर्णय है। संक्रमण न फैले, इस पर मेडिकल अधिकारियों से सलाह मशविरा लिया जा रहा है।

राहत: 4 जिलों में कोरोना खत्म होने की कगार पर
राज्य के 4 जिला ऐसे हैं जहां पर कोरोना खत्म होने की कगार पर है इनमें सिरमौर, बिलासपुर, लाहुल स्पीति व किन्नौर शामिल हैं जहां केस बहुत कम हैं।

3 दिन में कोरोना से एक भी मरीज ने नहीं तोड़ा दम
प्रदेश मे कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों की रफ्तार धीमी हो गई है। राहत भरी खबर यह है कि प्रदेश में 3 दिन में कोरोना से एक भी मरीज ने दम नहीं तोड़ा है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ अब मामले भी एक सौ से कम आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के 44 नए मामले पॉजिटिव आए हैं। शिमला जिले में 11, मंडी में 10, ऊना में 7, कांगड़ा व कुल्लू में 4-4, सिरमौर व सोलन में 3-3 और बिलासपुर व चंबा जिलों में एक-एक मामला कोरोना पॉजिटिव आया है।

