पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सरकार की सख्ती:संडे काे सभी बाजार बंद रहेंगे, शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू, कांगड़ा में रात का कर्फ्यू

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना संक्रमण की दर देश में सबसे ज्यादा होने पर सरकार के सख्त फैसले
  • 15 दिसंबर तक रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक नहीं चलेंगी बसें, कार्यालयाें में 50% कर्मी आएंगे

हिमाचल में बेकाबू हाेते काेराेना संक्रमण की वजह से राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार को चार जिलाें शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू और कांगड़ा में रात का कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है। मंगलवार से 15 दिसंबर तक रात 8 से सुबह 6 बजे तक सभी के आने जाने पर पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा। इस संबंध में सरकार ने मंगलवार काे दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

प्रदेश के अंदर और बाहर बसें 50 % सवारियों के साथ ही चल सकेंगी। यह व्यवस्था भी 15 दिसंबर तक जारी रहेगी। बसाें में कोरोना नियमों का पालन करना होगा। रात्रि कर्फ्यू के दाैरान आपातकालीन, मेडिकल सेवा व आवश्यक वस्तुओं की सप्लाई जारी रहेगी। इन पर आदेश लागू नहीं होंगे। हर रविवार को राज्यभर में दुकानें बंद रहेंगी।

ऑफिस में आने के लिए बना 3-3 दिन का रोस्टर
सरकार ने कर्मचारियों के लिए अलग से आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसके तहत सभी क्लास वन व क्लास टू अधिकारियाें काे सभी कार्य दिवस पर कार्यालय आना हाेगा। क्लास तीन और क्लास चार, अनुबंध व अन्य श्रेणी के 50% कर्मचारी ही कार्यालय आएंगे। पहले तीन दिन एक बैच आएगा अगले तीन दिन दूसरा।

इसकी व्यवस्था एचओडी करेंगे। जाे कर्मचारी इस बीच घर पर रहेंगे, वे स्टेशन छाेड़कर नहीं जा सकते। वे घर से ही काम करेंगे। दिव्यांग और जो लोग दूसरे की मदद से कार्यालय आते हैं उन्हें न आने की छूट रहेगी। कार्यालय में 50% की उपस्थिति भी दाे ग्रुपों में विभाजित हाेगी।

एक ग्रुप सुबह 10 से शाम पांच बजे तक और दूसरा ग्रुप 10:30 से 5.30 बजे तक ऑफिस में काम करेगा। लंच ब्रेक भी अलग-अलग समय पर होगा। कोरोना के नियम अपनाने होंगे। माेबाइल फाेन पर आराेग्य सेतु एप का हाेना अनिवार्य होगा। यह आदेश 31 दिसंबर तक लागू रहेंगे।

कार्यक्रमों में 200 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं जुट सकेंगे
सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक, खेल, धार्मिक और राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमाें में 200 से ज्यादा लोग इकट्‌ठे नहीं हो सकेंगे। सरकार ने इसके लिए संख्या तय कर दी है। बड़े हाॅल में 100 और छाेटे हाॅल में 50% की क्षमता तय की गई है। यह आदेश कंटेनमेंट जाेन से बाहर के क्षेत्राें के लिए जारी किए हैं। कंटेनमेंट जाेन में पूर्ण प्रतिबंध रहेगा। कार्यक्रम के आयाेजनाें की पूर्व सूचना जिला प्रशासन काे देनी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें