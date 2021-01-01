पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  BJP Could Not Clearly Capture Solan Zilla Parishad Even While In Power, Congress's Performance Also Deteriorated, Presidential Contenders Lost

झटका:सत्ता में रहते भी सोलन जिला परिषद पर स्पष्ट तौर पर कब्जा नहीं कर पाई भाजपा, कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन भी खराब, अध्यक्ष पद के दावेदार हारे

पवन ठाकुर | सोलनएक घंटा पहले
  • भाजपा को 17 वार्डों में से 7 पर ही मिली जीत, दो सीट पर भाजपा के बागी जीते, कांग्रेस 2 पर सिमटी

प्रदेश की सत्ता में रहते हुए भी भाजपा सोलन जिला परिषद पर स्पष्ट तौर पर कब्जा करने में नाकाम रही है। भाजपा समर्थितों को 17 में से 7 वार्डों पर ही जीत हासिल हुई है। हालांकि पार्टी के दो बागी उम्मीदवार भी चुनाव जीते हैं। कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन इससे भी खराब रहा है। जिला से तीन विधायक होने के बावजूद सिर्फ दो वार्डों में कांग्रेस समर्थित जीत पाए हैं जबकि एक वार्ड में पार्टी विचारधारा की उम्मीदवार जीती हैं।

लेकिन उन्हें पार्टी की ओर से आधिकारिक तौर पर उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाया था। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डाॅ. राजीव सैजल और सोलन के विधायक कर्नल धनीराम शांडिल चुनाव में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाने के बावजूद अपने उम्मीदवारों को जिताने में कामयाब नहीं हो पाए। 2015 में हुए चुनाव में सोलन जिला परिषद पर प्रदेश में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस समर्थित सदस्यों का कब्जा रहा था।

उस समय जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष दोनों पदों पर कांग्रेस समर्थित सदस्यों ने कब्जा किया था। इस बार प्रदेश में भाजपा की सरकार होने के कारण माना जा रहा था कि सोलन नगर परिषद पर पार्टी समर्थित सदस्यों का कब्जा होगा, लेकिन मतदाताओं ने पार्टी को न देखते हुए उम्मीदवार के निजी प्रभाव को देखते हुए वोट किया।

इसके कारण 6 सीटों पर निर्दलीय चुनाव जीत गए जबकि दो सीटों पर भाजपा विचारधारा के उम्मीदवार जीते जिन्हें पार्टी ने आधिकािरक तौर पर घोषित नहीं किया था। कई प्रत्याशी ऐसे थे जो सिर्फ इसलिए ही जिला परिषद चुनाव में उतरे थे कि वे अध्यक्ष पद के बड़े दावेदार होंगे वो ज्यादातर हार गए है।

सैजल और शांडिल भी नहीं दिला पाए अपने प्रत्याशियों को जीत

इस जिला परिषद चुनाव में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ.राजीव सैजल और सोलन के विधायक कर्नल धनीराम शांडिल ने सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई। इसके बावजूद वे अपने खास उम्मीदवारों को जीत नहीं दिला पाए। अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के सपरून और कसौली-गढ़खल जिला परिषद भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता तीर्थराम ठाकुर को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इसी तरह कसौली-गढ़खल वार्ड से भी भाजपा समर्थित उम्मीदवार की हार हुई है।

हालांकि धर्मपुर वार्ड में भाजपा समर्थित उम्मीदवार के जीतने से सैजल को कुछ राहत मिली है। सोलन के विधायक शांडिल ने सिरीनगर वार्ड से निर्मला ठाकुर और कुनिहार वार्ड से पार्टी समर्थित प्रत्याशी विवेक आनंद परिहार के लिए खूब पसीना बहाया, लेकिन ये दोनों ही प्रत्याशी चुनाव नहीं जीत पाए।

सिरीनगर वार्ड में निर्मला ठाकुर विधायक के साथ के बावजूद तीसरे स्थान पर रहीं। सिरीनगर वार्ड से वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता रमेश ठाकुर की पत्नी चुनाव जीतने में कामयाब रहीं। कुनिहार वार्ड में भी पार्टी समर्थित प्रत्याशी विवेक तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। सलोगड़ा वार्ड में भी कांग्रेस समर्थित बलदेव ठाकुर तीसरे स्थान पर चले गए।

बागियों को मनाया तो भाजपा करेगी कब्जा

भाजपा के पास 17 में से 7 सदस्य का स्पष्ट समर्थन है। उनके दो बागी भी चुनाव जीते हैं। कुनिहार से अमर सिंह ठाकुर तो डुमैहर से आशा परिहार। पार्टी इन दोनों को मनाने में कामयाब रही तो आसानी से जिला परिषद पर कब्जा जमा लेगी। इसके अलावा अन्य निर्दलीयों को भी भाजपा अपने साथ मिला सकती है। कांग्रेस के पास जिला परिषद पर कब्जे के लिए पर्याप्त समर्थन नहीं है।

