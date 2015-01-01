पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभारंभ:देश के बाहर से नहीं मंगवाना पड़ेगा बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट, हिमाचल में ही करेंगे तैयार

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएम ने किया बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट उर्वरक का शुभारंभ
  • किसानों की आय दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य

पैदावार बढ़ाने के लिए बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट उर्वरक काे विदेशाें से आयात नही किया जाएगा। यह उर्वरक अब हिमाचल में ही तैयार हाेगी। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के तहत हिमफैड और गुजरात स्टेट फर्टीलाईजर्स एण्ड कैमिकल्ज लिमिटेड (जीएसएफसी) के संयुक्त उपक्रम के तहत घरेलू तरल बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट उर्वरक का शुभारंभ किया।

जीएसएफसी ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में राज्य के किसानों और बागवानों की सुविधा के लिए तरल बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट, न्यूट्री प्लस, अमोनियम सल्फेट और बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम आदि पांच उत्पादों का उत्पादन शुरू किया है। इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री ने तरल बोरोनेटिड कैल्शियम नाइट्रेट उर्वरक का देश में उत्पादन करने के लिए जीएसएफसी को बधाई दी। तरल उर्वरक का यह नया प्रयोग है, जो किसानों के लिए सहायक सिद्ध होगा क्योंकि इस उर्वरक का निर्माण देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों की आवश्यकता के अनुसार किया जाएगा। वर्ष 2022 तक किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने के लिए यह नया प्रयास िकया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जीएसएफसी और हिमफैड के संयुक्त उपक्रम से किसान लाभान्वित होंगे और उनके फसल उत्पादन में बढ़ौतरी होगी। राज्य में सेब की आर्थिकी 4 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की है और इन उर्वरकों से सेब उत्पादक विशेष रूप से लाभान्वित होंगे। सरकार द्वारा हिमफैड की गतिविधियों को सुदृढ़ करने और किसानों को सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए जीएसएफसी की विशेषज्ञता की सहायता ली जाएगी। उन्होंने आशा व्यक्त की कि इन उर्रवकों से फसलों में विभिन्न पोषक तत्वों की आवश्यकताओं की पूर्ति से फसल उत्पादन तथा गुणवत्ता में वृद्धि होगी। शहरी विकास और सहकारिता मन्त्री सुरेश भारद्वाज ने कहा कि सेब और अन्य फलों के अलावा प्रदेश बड़े स्तर पर गैर मौसमी सब्जियों का उत्पादन कर रहा है। प्रदेश में लगभग 4400 सहकारी समितियां हैं और हिमफैड एक सर्वोच्च संगठन होने के नाते सहकारी क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा दे रहा है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह किया कि राज्य में उर्वरक की निर्बाध आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए भारत सरकार और पड़ोसी राज्यों के साथ इस मामले को उठाया जाएं।

नवनिर्वाचित प्रशासनिक सेवा अधिकारी संघ ने सीएम से भेंट की
हिमाचल प्रदेश प्रशासनिक सेवा के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने अध्यक्ष हरबंस सिंह ब्रसकोन के नेतृत्व में मुख्यमंत्री जय राम ठाकुर से भेंट की। मुख्यमंत्री ने संघ के नवनिर्वाचित पदाधिकारियों को बधाई देते दी। हिमाचल प्रदेश प्रशासनिक सेवा अधिकारी संघ के उपाध्यक्ष सुनील शर्मा, महासचिव विवेक चंदेल, संयुक्त सचिव हेमिस नेगी, कोषाध्यक्ष विकास सूद, प्रेस सचिव भूपेन्द्र अत्री व अन्य सदस्य भी इस अवसर पर उपस्थित थे।

