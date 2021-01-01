पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:बसें चनावग तक नहीं पहुंच रही, ग्रामीणों ने दिया ज्ञापन

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
एचआरटीसी के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक से मिलकर लोगों ने समस्या बताई। - Dainik Bhaskar
एचआरटीसी के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक से मिलकर लोगों ने समस्या बताई।

शिमला से चलने वाली बसें चनावग के निर्धारित रूट तक नहीं पहुंच रही। ग्राम पंचायत चनावग के लोगों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल उपप्रधान जगदीश शर्मा की अगुवाई में इस संबंध में एचआरटीसी के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक से मिला। पंचायत के उपप्रधान जगदीश शर्मा ने कहा है कि चनावग के लिए बसों का समय निर्धारित है, मगर बसें निर्धारित समय तक चनावग नहीं पहुंच रही।

जगदीश शर्मा ने बताया कि चनावग के लिए शिमला बस स्टैंड से 5:30 बजे धामी होते हुए जो बस चलती है वे चनावग तक पहुंचती ही नहीं है। यह बस 3 से 4 किमी पीछे ही रुक रही है। इस कारण लोगों को वहां से गांव तक पैदल जाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अगर कोई बीमार हो तो उसको काफी दिक्कत होती है।

इतना ही नहीं शाम के समय जंगली जानवरों का भी डर रहता है। ऐसे में लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर अपने घरों को पहुंच रहे हैं। लोगों ने अधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि वे ड्राइवरों को निर्देश दें कि वे पूरे रूट पर बसें चलाएं। लोगों ने दिन की बसों को भी शुरू करने की मांग की ताकि स्कूली बच्चों और लोगों को इनका लाभ मिल सके।

