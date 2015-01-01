पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ननखड़ी के पास खाई में गिरी कार, दो बहनों की गई जान

रामपुर बुशहर31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

ननखड़ी पुलिस थाना के शुनी मोड़ पर शुक्रवार सुबह एक दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ, जिसमें दो बहनों की मौत हो गई जबकि चालक व एक युवती गंभीर रूप से घायल हैैं। घायलों को उपचार के लिए खनेरी अस्पताल लाया गया है। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही ननखड़ी थाना प्रभारी प्रेम सिंह नेगी की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंच कर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस से मिली सूचना के मुताबिक हादसा सुबह करीब साढ़े सात बजे हुआ है।

उस समय अल्टो कार बेलू से चमाड़ा की ओर जा रही थी। जो कि शुनी मोड़ पर अनियंत्रित होकर करीब 150 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिर गई। कार में चालक के अतिरिक्त तीन युवतियां सवार थी। इस हादसे में विद्या भक्ति पुत्री मोती लाल निवासी चमाड़ा की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि उसकी छोटी बहन अंजलि की खनेरी अस्पताल में मौत हो गई।

वहीं चालक सूरज पुत्र बालक राम निवासी नाया धारता और इंदिरा पुत्री गोपी चंद निवासी टांगरी का खनेरी अस्पताल में डीएसपी चंद्रशेखर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर हादसे के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी है। इस हादसे में दो बहनों की मौत हुई है और अन्य दो घायल हुए हैं।

