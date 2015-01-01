पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम द्वारा परियोजनाओं का लोकार्पण:मुख्यमंत्री ने कसुम्पटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 70.33 करोड़ रुपए की परियोजनाएं जनता काे की समर्पित

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
79 लाख रुपए की लागत से जुन्गा में सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय एवं आवास का मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने लोकार्पण किया।

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को कसुम्पटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 70.33 करोड़ रुपए की विभिन्न विकासात्मक परियोजनाओं के लोकार्पण और शिलान्यास किए। इसमें 4.43 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से अश्वनी खड्ड पर नवनिर्मित पुल, 79 लाख रुपए की लागत से जुन्गा में सहायक अभियंता कार्यालय एवं आवास, 2.73 करोड़ की लागत से राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला जुन्गा की विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला और 87 लाख की लागत से निदेशालय फॉरेंसिक सेवाएं जुन्गा में वाॅयस एनालिसिस प्रयोगशाला का लोकार्पण किया।

मुख्यमंत्री ने 10.92 करोड़ की लागत से निर्मित होने वाली कोटी-जुन्गा रो वाया बधवानी सड़क, 1.71 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से निर्मित होने वाली पुराना जुंगा से भरंडी सड़क, 4.15 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से एवर सन्नी से भौंट वाया गोलचा सड़क को पक्का करने के कार्य की आधारशीला रखी।

उन्होंने 3.33 करोड़ की लागत से चारी से नेरी वाया क्यार-कोटी सड़क और 4.25 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से टीप्परा से जगरोटी सड़क के स्तरोन्यन और पक्का करने के कार्य की आधारशिला भी रखी, 1.24 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से निर्मित होने वाले निदेशालय फॉरेंसिक सेवाएं जुन्गा के आवासों के आधारशीला रखी। मुख्यमंत्री और भी कई परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला रखी।

