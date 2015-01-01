पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिलान्यास:सीएम ने कहा -केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के लिए देहरा व धर्मशाला की डीपीआर एक साथ तैयार होगी

  • बोले-राज्य सरकार का सर्वे पूरा, विभाग को सीयू के नाम जमीन करने की प्रक्रिया जल्द पूरी करने को कहा

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को कांगड़ा जिला के जसवां-परागपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 56 करोड़ रुपए की विभिन्न योजनाओं के शिलान्यास एवं उद्घाटन किए। इस अवसर पर कोटला बैहड़ में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय की भूमि को स्वीकृति के मामले में अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं और देहरा के ग्रीन कवर का पैसा जमा करवा दिया गया है।

केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय पर जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि यह उनसे भी पहले का विषय है। इस मामले में हमसे जो बना, वह किया है। जमीन क्लीयरेंस का मुद्दा था, केंद्रीय मंत्री जावड़ेकर से मिले। जहां तक धर्मशाला व देहरा में केंद्रीय विवि खोलने का विषय है। यह इस दौर से पहले का विषय है। लेकिन दौर के साथ चलना चाहिए।

देहरा में जमीन देखी है, धर्मशाला में भी जदरांगल में जगह देखी है। डीपीआर तैयार की जा रही है। धर्मशाला व देहरा की डीपीआर एक साथ मांगी गई है, जो सर्वे राज्य सरकार ने करने थे, वह कर दिए हैं। देहरा की जमीन को केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय के नाम करना है उसके लिए विभाग को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जल्दी प्रक्रिया पूरी करें, ताकि देहरा में इसका काम जल्दी शुरू किया जा सके। अब लंबा समय नहीं लगेगा। कुछ औपचारिकताएं पूरी करने के बाद टेंडर प्रक्रिया व कार्य तेज गति से आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम करेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने रक्कड़ में फार्मेसी काॅलेज और डाडा-सिब्बा में अस्पताल भवन के शिलान्यास किए

मुख्यमंत्री ने 1.04 करोड़ की लागत से निर्मित डाडा-सिब्बा स्वास्थ्य संस्थान, दुर्गैण से भौली, सियूल से डुक्की तथा काहनपुर, नगोह, करांत सड़कों के स्तरोन्नयन, गुम्मी और कोटला खड्ड पर पुल निर्माण, जसवां तहसील के अंतर्गत घमरू, बरनैल, बोहला गांवों के लिए पृथक उठाऊ पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना और रिढ़ी कुठेड़ा उठाऊ सिंचाई योजना का लोकार्पण किया।

डाडा-सिब्बा में संयुक्त कार्यालय भवन का शिलान्यास किया। उन्होंने डाडा-सिब्बा में 6.86 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले 50 बिस्तरों के क्षमतायुक्त अस्पताल भवन, कोटला बैहड़ में 4.23 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले वेटरेनरी पाॅलिक्लीनिक भवन, रक्कड़ में 19.48 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले फार्मेसी काॅलेज का भी शिलान्यास किया।

उन्होंने बड़नाली से पौंग डैम और बधाल से धीमान बस्ती वाया बुहाला सड़क, कस्बा कोटला से कुई सड़क, कस्बा कोटला संसारपुर टैरेस के लिए विभिन्न पेयजल योजनाओं, जल जीवन मिशन के अंतर्गत जसवां तहसील में डुक्की कस्बा नंगल बस्सी पत्ती के संवर्धन तथा तहसील डाडा-सिब्बा के अंतर्गत लोअर भलवाल में उठाऊ पेयजल आपूर्ति योजना के स्त्रोत के विस्तार एवं सुधार कार्य की आधारशिलाएं रखीं।

प्रदेश को कोरोना के कुशल प्रबंधन के लिए बेहतर माना

जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि कोरोना जैसी विकट परिस्थिति में देश और प्रदेश के लोग प्रधानमंत्री के साथ चट्टान की तरह खड़े हैं जिससे कोरोना संकट में देश बेहतर स्थिति में है। उन्होंने प्रदेश के लोगों का भी कोरोना संकट में सरकार का सहयोग करने के लिए आभार प्रकट किया।

हिमाचल प्रदेश को कोरोना के कुशल प्रबंधन के लिए देश भर में बेहतर आंका गया है और स्वयं प्रधानमंत्री ने प्रदेश की तारीफ की है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने कोरोनाकाल मे केवल राजनीति की है।

