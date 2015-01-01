पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक साथ होंगे कई काम:सब्जी मंडी में बनेगा कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स, निगम के सभी दफ्तर यहीं होंगे शिफ्ट, मीट मार्केट भी यहीं बनाई जाएगी

शिमला43 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • हिमुडा तैयार करेगा प्रोजेक्ट का मास्टर प्लान, स्मार्ट सिटी बीओडी ने दी मंजूरी

सब्जी मंडी में एक बड़ा कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनेगा। इस कॉम्प्लेक्स में नगर निगम के सभी दफ्तर शिफ्ट किए जाएंगे। इसके साथ ही यहां पर इसमें मीट मार्केट के लिए भी जगह मिलेगी। इसके लिए पुरानी मार्केट को हटाया जाएगा। इसके अलावा सब्जी मंडी के साथ बने नगर निगम के आवासों को भी तोड़ा जाएगा। कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स के लिए आरंभिक तौर पर इसके लिए 50 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है।

शिमला स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड की बीओडी (निदेशक मंडल) की बैठक में इसको मंजूरी दी गई। कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स को लेकर हिमुडा मास्टर प्लान तैयार करेगा। नगर निगम के सभी दफ्तर अब एक छत के नीचे आएंगे। इसके लिए शिमला की सब्जी मंडी के पास एक बड़ा कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनेगा। इसको लेकर जल्द ही हिमुडा एक प्लान तैयार करेगा।

हिमुडा मास्टर प्लान तैयार कर इसमें बनने वाले सभी दफ्तरों और अन्य सुविधाओं का खाका तैयार करेगा। इसके बाद इसका काम ठेेके पर दिया जाएगा। मौजूदा समय में नगर निगम के दफ्तर कई जगह बिखरे हुए हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को काम करवाने के लिए अलग-अलग दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटने पड़ते हैं। लेकिन अब इसी कॉम्प्लेक्स में नगर निगम के सभी दफ्तर आएंगे और साथ में स्मार्ट सिटी दफ्तर भी इसमें होंगे।

सब्जी मंडी को भी मिलेगा नया लुक सब्जी मंडी में बनने वाले कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स में सब्जी मंडी ग्राउंड से लेकर मीट मार्किट समेत नगर निगम के सारे एरिया को लिया जाएगा। इस तरह मौजूदा मीट मार्केट को भी इसके लिए तोड़ा जाएगा। इसके बाद इसी कॉम्प्लेक्स में इस मार्केट को बसाया जाएगा। मीट मार्केट बहुत पुरानी है और यहां बनी दुकानों में से भी अधिकांश जर्जर हालात में है।

ऐसे में इस मार्केट को नए कॉम्प्लेक्स में बसाया जाएगा। अभी तक इसके साथ की सब्जी मंडी की दुकानों को तोड़कर इनकी जगह प्रीफैब दुकानें बनायी जा रही हंै। एक दर्जन से अधिक दुकानों को तैयार भी किया जा चुका है। इस तरह सब्जी मंडी को एक नया लुक दिया जा रहा है, ऐसे में साथ में लगती मीट मार्केट को कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स में शिफ्ट कर इस पूरे एरिया को नया स्वरूप दिया जाएगा।

रेजिडेंशियल ब्लॉक की तलाशी जाएगी संभावना शिमला सब्जी मंडी के पास बन रहे कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स के लिए साथ में लगते नगर निगम के आवासों को भी तोड़ा जाएगा। इसका नगर निगम के कर्मचारी विरोध कर रहे हैं। नगर निगम के सूजी लाइन में करीब 60 आवास है जो कि इस कॉम्प्लेक्स में आएंगे। हाल ही में एमसी मिनिस्ट्रियल स्टाफ यूनियन भी इस मामले को लेकर मेयर से मिली थी।

यही वजह है कि बीओडी में इस कॉम्प्लेक्स में रेजिडेंशियल ब्लाक की संभावनाएं तलाशने के भी निर्देश दिए गए। स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि बीओडी की बैठक में कमर्शियल कॉम्प्लेक्स बनाने को मंजूरी दी गई है। इसका प्लान हिमुडा तैयार करेगा। इससे जहां नगर निगम के सभी कार्यालय एक छत के नीचे आएंगे वहीं इस कॉम्प्लेक्स के बनने से इस पूरे एरिया का नक्शा बदल जाएगा।

पार्किंग और अन्य सुविधाएं भी मिलेंगी कर्मशियल कॉम्प्लेक्स में यहां बनने वाले दफ्तरों के लिए पार्किंग भी बनेगी। नगर निगम के साथ ही स्मार्ट सिटी प्रोजेक्ट और अन्य दफ्तरों के अधिकारियों के वाहनों को पार्क करने की सुविधा प्रदान की जाएगी। वहीं इस कॉम्प्लेक्स में सुविधानुसार लिफ्ट व अन्य सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध करवाई जाएंगी।

