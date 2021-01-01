पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Shimla
  Corporation's FACUS On Cleanliness For Ranking Of Central Sanitation Survey, Orders For Lifting Wet And Dry Waste Separately From Homes

प्लानिंग:केंद्रीय स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण की रैंकिंग के लिए निगम का सफाई पर फाेकस, घरों से गीला-सूखा कूड़ा अलग-अलग उठाने के आदेश

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण - Dainik Bhaskar
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण
  • फरवरी से शुरू होगा सर्वेक्षण, शौचालयों और गलियों की सफाई पर भी िदया जा रहा विशेष ध्यान

शहरों की स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में बेहतर स्थान पाने के लिए केंद्रीय सर्वेक्षण के लिए नगर निगम शिमला ने कसरत शुरू कर दी है। नगर निगम शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था पर फोकस करने के साथ ही गारबेज सिस्टम को भी दुरुस्त करने में जुट गया है। इसके तहत सभी घरों से गीला और सूखा कूड़ा अलग अलग उठाने के सैहब कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हंै। इसके साथ ही शहर के शौचालयों और गलियों की सफाई व्यवस्था को भी सुदृढ़ किया जा रहा है।

देश के शहरों की रैंकिंग स्वच्छता के आधार करने के लिए हर साल आवास एवं शहरी मामलों के मंत्रालय द्वारा हर साल स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण करवाया जाता है। इसमें शहरों का स्वच्छता, अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन और समग्र स्वच्छता के आधार पर मूल्यांकन किया जाता है।

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण का मुख्य उद्देश्य शहरों को साफ सुथरा बनाने में लोगों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करना और उनमें जागरुकता पैदा करना है। सर्वेक्षण के माध्यम से शहरों में स्वस्थ प्रतिस्पर्धा की भावना को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है।

गारबेज सेग्रिगेशन पर जोर

रैंकिंग सुधारने के मकसद से निगम शहर में कूड़े के सही निष्पादन को लेकर कार्य कर रहा है। ऐसे में शहर के सभी घरों से सूखा और गीला कूड़ा अलग-अलग उठाने के निर्देश सैहब कर्मचारियों को दिए गए हैं। घरों से सूखे और गीले कूड़े को अलग एकत्र करने के लिए इनको रोटेशन वाइज उठाने की व्यवस्था पहले से ही है।

मगर अभी तक इस व्यवस्था को शहर में सही तरीके से लागू नहीं किया गया है। अधिकतर जगहों पर लोग गीला व सूखा कूड़ा भी एक साथ ही दे रहे हैं। स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में गारबेज सैग्रिगेशन एक अहम घटक है, ऐसे में नगर निगम इस पर फोकस कर रहा है। सुपरवाइजरों को यह निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि वे अपने-अपने एरिया में गीला व सूखा कूड़ा अलग-अलग उठाना सुनिश्चत करें।

पुख्ता कर रहे इंतजाम

प्रशासन ने शहर में सफाई व्यवस्था को भी सुदृढ़ कर रहा है। शहर के सभी शौचालयों की दशा सुधारने के लिए नोडल अफसरों को विशेष निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। शौचालयों की सफाई व्यवस्था की रोजाना मॉनिटरिंग करने को कहा गया है,जिससे कि रैंकिंग में सुधार किया जा सके।

नगर निगम वार्ड स्तर पर भी सफाई व्यस्था बनाए रखने के लिए स्वच्छता जागरुकता अभियान भी चला रहा है। इसके तहत वार्डों में विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाकर आम लोगों की सहभागिता को सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है।

2020 में 65वें स्थान पर रहा शिमला

केंद्रीय स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में शिमला की रैंकिंग छह हजार अंकों से तय की जाएगी। इसमें सर्विस लेवल प्रोग्रेस के तहत गारबेज सेग्रिगेशन, निष्पादन के अलावा डायरेक्ट ऑब्जरवेशन के अंक रखे जाएंगे। इसके अलावा सिटीजन फीडबैैक के भी अंक दिए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा ओडीएफ प्लस और गारबेज फ्री सिटी के भी अंक इसमें शामिल किए जाएंगे।

2020 के सर्वेक्षण में शिमला ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर 65 वां स्थान हासिल किया था। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण अगले माह शुरू होगा जो कि 31 मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके लिए मार्च माह में केंद्रीय टीम शिमला आएंगी। उधर मेयर सत्या कौंडल का कहना है कि नगर निगम स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण को लेकर तैयार है। नगर निगम ने अबकी बार सफाई व्यस्था और कूड़ा एकत्र करने की व्यवस्था को सुदृढ़ किया है। ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि नगर निगम शिमला का प्रदर्शन अबकी बार बेहतर रहेगा।

