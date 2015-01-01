पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखा व्यापारियों के लिए सुविधा:पटाखा बिक्री-भंडारण के लिए अलग बनाएं शेड

शिमला30 मिनट पहले
जिला प्रशासन ने पटाखा विक्रेता को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे पटाखों की बिक्री एवं भंडारण के लिए अलग से शेड का निर्माण करें। ये शेड अज्वलनशील सामग्री से निर्मित किए जाने जरूरी है। विक्रेताओं द्वारा निर्मित शेड के मध्य न्यूनतम तीन मीटर की दूरी होना आवश्यक है और शेड का निर्माण एक दूसरे के सामने न हो, यह अवश्य सुनिश्चित किया जाना चाहिए।

डीसी शिमला आदित्य नेगी ने इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके तहत आगजनी की घटनाओं से निपटने के लिए पटाखा विक्रेताओं को पानी आदि की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था पहले से ही करनी होगी। विक्रेताओं को दुकानें लगाते हुए न्यूनतम छह मीटर जगह वाहनों के लिए छोड़नी अवश्य होगी ताकि अग्निशमन, आपातकालीन और सामान्य यातायात को कोई असुविधा उत्पन्न न हो।

