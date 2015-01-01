पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिलास्तरीय समिति:सार्वजनिक कार्यालयाें में भीड़ की जाएगी कम, हिम सुरक्षा योजना की जिलास्तरीय समिति का गठन

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
कोराेना की रोकथाम हिम सुरक्षा अभियान के संदर्भ में एडीसी अपूर्व देवगन की अध्यक्षता में बचत भवन में बैठक हुई। एडीसी ने कहा कि शिमला में पर्यटकों की अधिक आवाजाही एवं अधिक भीड़ की वजह से कोराेना मामलों में बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की गई है, जिसकी रोकथाम के लिए जिला के सभी बीएमओ को निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि संबंधित एसडीएम, बीएमओ, बीडीओ और अन्य अधिकारियों द्वारा पंचायत स्तर पर लोगों को जागरूक अभियान चलाया जाएगा ताकि बढ़ते मामलों पर रोक लगाई जा सके। इसके लिए जन भागीदारी बैठक का आयोजन पंचायत स्तर पर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिला में कोराेना की रोकथाम के लिए सार्वजनिक कार्यालयों में भीड़ को भी कम किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने शादी एवं अन्य समारोह के मध्य नजर सामाजिक दूरी एवं भीड़ एकत्रित न होने के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। जिला के सभी अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य उपकरणों एवं गाड़ियों की कमी को पूरा किया जाएगा ताकि मरीज को किसी भी प्रकार की असुविधा का सामना न करना पड़े।

इस अवसर पर हिम सुरक्षा योजना की जिला स्तरीय समन्वय समिति का गठन भी किया गया, जिसमें डीसी अध्यक्ष, एमओएच सदस्य सचिव एवं विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों को सदस्य के रूप में चयनित किया गया। सदस्य के रूप में जिला निगरानी अधिकारी दैनिक आधार पर गतिविधियों की निगरानी के रूप में समन्वय स्थापित करेंगे।

इस अवसर पर जिला में एक्टिव केस फाइडिंग के रूप में 25 से 27 नवंबर तक शुरू होने वाले हिम सुरक्षा अभियान की बैठक का भी आयोजन किया गया। इस अभियान का उद्देश्य कोराेना, क्षय एवं कुष्ठ रोग से ग्रसित व्यक्तियों की पहचान करना है।

काेराेना राेकथाम काे लेकर एडीसी की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक

मीटिंग में जिला क्षय रोग अधिकारी डाॅ. अशोक चाैहान, जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी वंदना चाैहान, परियोजना अधिकारी डीआरडीए संजय भगवती, कार्यकारी सीएमअाे डाॅ. मुनीश सूद, समस्त खंड चिकित्सा अधिकारी एवं अन्य अधिकारीगण उपस्थित रहे।

समारोह में 100 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं होंगे, खाना बनाने वालों का पहले होगा कोरोना टेस्ट

जिला शिमला में अब किसी भी शादी समारोह, स्पोर्ट्स एक्टिविटी, राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों समेत किसी भी अन्य समारोह में 100 से ज्यादा लोग इकट्ठे नहीं हो पाएंगे। इसके अलावा जहां पर जगह कम होगी जैसे किसी हॉल में 50 फीसदी लोग ही इकट्ठे हो पाएंगे। यही नहीं जहां पर कार्यक्रम होगा वहां पर भी पहले से एक सीटिंग प्लान तय किया जाएगा जिसकी सूचना स्थानीय एसडीएम को भी देना अनिवार्य होगा।

इसके लिए एडीसी शिमला पूर्व देवगन ने आदेश जारी कर दिया है। आदेशानुसार अब किसी भी कार्यक्रम में कैटरिंग स्टाफ खाना बनाने वालों का पहले कोरोना टेस्ट होगा। रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद ही वह खाना बनाने जा सकेंगे। इसके लिए संबंधित एसडीएम निरीक्षण करेंगे और यह भी तय करेंगे कि कैटरिंग स्टाफ का कोरोना टेस्ट हुआ है या नहीं।

इसके अलावा कार्यक्रमों की रोजाना की रिपोर्ट प्रशासन को भी देनी होगी। प्रशासन ने यह भी तय किया है कि समारोह में एक जगह पर ज्यादा भीड़ इकट्ठी ना हो पाए। इसके अलावा 60 साल से ज्यादा और 10 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों को घर पर रहने की सलाह दी गई है। यह देश जिला में सख्ती से लागू किए जाएंगे

