साइबर अटैक:शहर में साइबर अटैक, एचआरटीसी के ही करीब 150 कर्मचारियों के अकाउंट हैक, मांग रहे पैसे

शिमला
  
साइबर अटैक - Dainik Bhaskar
साइबर अटैक
  • जानकारों को भेजे जा रहे मैसेज, कई और जगह से भी आ रही पुलिस के पास शिकायतें
  • साइबर पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच, लोगों से सतर्क रहने का किया आह्वान

शहर में इन दिनाें कुछ साइबर क्रिमिनल्स लाेगाें के साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स काे हैक कर रहे हैं। इसी तरह हिमाचल पथ परिवहन निगम में पिछले कुछ दिनाें से कुछ साइबर क्रिमिनल्स कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियाें के साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक कर रहे हैं। अभी तक लगभग 150 कर्मचारियाें और अधिकारियाें की आईडी हैक हाे चुकी हैं। जिससे निगम में हड़कंप मच गया है।

खासकर एचआरटीसी में काम करने वाले कंडक्टराें के साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक करके मैसेज किए जा रहे हैं, जिसमें उनके सगे संबंधियाें और दाेस्ताें से पैसाें की डिमांड की जा रही है। ऐसे में इस तरह के साइबर अटैक से कर्मचारी सकते में आ गए हैं। कर्मचारियाें ने इसकी शिकायत साइबर पुलिस के पास की है।

अब पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। एचआरटीसी में ही नहीं, बल्कि शिमला शहर में इस तरह के मामलाें में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। पिछले करीब तीन से चार माह में साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट काे हैक करके रुपए मांगने के मामले भी बढ़ने लगे हैं। हैकर अकाउंट हैक करके करीबियों से मदद मांग रहे हैं। कोई बीमारी तो कोई दुर्घटना का बहाना करके फ्रेंडलिस्ट में शामिल लोगों से रुपए मांग रहे हैं। कई मामलों में लोगों ने ठगों की बातों में आकर रुपए भी बैंक खातों में ट्रांसफर कर दिए हैं।

इस तरह से हाे रहे लाेग परेशान

केस एक एचआरटीसी में बताैर कंडक्टर तैनात हरीलाल ठाकुर ने कहा कि मेरी साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट दो दिन पहले हैक हो गया और मेरे करीबी को मैसेज करके मदद के नाम पर 10 हजार रुपए मांगे गए हैं। करीबी रिश्तेदार ने मुझे फोन के द्वारा इस मामले के बारे में बताया। फिलहाल मैंने अपना सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का पासवर्ड बदल लिया है और इस संबंध में पुलिस को भी सूचना दे दी है।

केस दो नाम न बताने की शर्त पर एचआरटीसी में बताैर चालक तैनात एक व्यक्ति ने कहा कि बीते चार दिन पहले हैकरों ने साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट हैक कर रिश्तेदारों से रुपयों की डिमांड की। उनका कहना है कि हैकर ने रिश्तेदार से 15 हजार रुपए मांगे। हालांकि, उनके किसी संबंधी ने पैसे ताे दिए नहीं, लेकिन वे परेशान हाे गए कि मैं किसी मुसीबत में हूं। अगर वे फाेन के द्वारा नहीं पूछते ताे वे ठगी के शिकार हाे सकते थे।

इस तरह हाे रही है ठगी

लगातार जो मामले सामने आए हैं उनके केस स्टडी से यही पता चल रहा है कि अज्ञात आरोपी इस्तेमाल न हो रहे साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को हैक कर रहे हैं। अकसर कई लोग साेशल मीडिया पर बनाए गए आईडी पर अपना मोबाइल नंबर भी अपलोड करके रखते हैं। पासवर्ड ना भूल जाएं, इसलिए मोबाइल नंबर को ही पासवर्ड रखते हैं। हैकर ऐसे आईडी को ही खंगाल रहे हैं। जिसमें मोबाइल नंबर भी दिया हो।

यूजर आईडी ताे हैकराें काे आसानी से मिल जाती है। पासवर्ड के रूप में मोबाइल नंबर का इस्तेमाल करके हैकर किसी के भी साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट की आईडी को चालू कर लेते हैं। फिर आईडी से जुड़े हुए फ्रेंड सर्कल में जाकर उस व्यक्ति के पहचान के लोगों को किसी भी तरह का कारण बताकर पैसों की जरूरत संबंधित मैसेज करते हैं। जो इस मैसेज को सही मानकर उनके दिए गए पे एप्स पर या खातों में पैसा ट्रांसफर कर देते हैं।

बचने के लिए मजबूत पासवर्ड बनाएं

  • अगर हैकर ने पासवर्ड चेंज नहीं किया है तो संदेहास्पद सेशंस को लॉग आउट करने से पहले तुरंत पासवर्ड अपडेट कर दें, ताकि हैकर को अलर्ट होने का मौका न मिले।
  • सेटिंग्स सिक्योरिटी एंड लॉगइन में लॉगइन तक स्क्रॉल डाउन कर पासवर्ड चेंज करें। अपना करंट पासवर्ड एंटर करके, नया स्ट्रॉन्ग पासवर्ड बनाएं और फिर सेव चेंजेज पर क्लिक करें।
  • लास्टपास जैसे पासवर्ड मैनेजर पर भी आप नया पासवर्ड बना सकते हैं। पासवर्ड चेंज करने के बाद स्क्रॉल बैक करके वहां जाएं ,जहां से लॉगइन किया था।
  • अब या तो तीन वर्टिकल डॉट्स को क्लिक करके इंडिविजुअल सेशंस से लॉगआउट करें या लॉगआउट ऑफ ऑल सेशन्स नामक ऑप्शन को क्लिक करें। इससे आपका साेशल मीडिया आईडी सेफ हाे जाएगा।

लाेगाें काे हम बार बार आगाह कर रहे हैं कि आप साेशल मीडिया पर पूरी तरह से सतर्क रहें। हैकर साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स काे हैक कर रहे हैं और इसका इस्तेमाल पैसे एंठने के लिए कर रहे हैं। मैसेज के माध्यम से पैसाें की डिमांड की जाती है।

लाेगाें काे सतर्क रहना हाेगा और अपने साेशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स का सही तरीके से प्रयाेग करना हाेगा। हम इस तरह के मामलाें में लगातार शातिराें की धरपकड़ में लगे हुए हैं। नरवीर सिंह राठाैर, एडिशनल एसपी, साइबर क्राइम, शिमला पुलिस

