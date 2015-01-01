पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना की मार:दाे उद्यमियाें ने 1600 कराेड़ रुपए के निवेश से किया इनकार

शिमला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • हिमाचल में एमओयू पर भी पड़ने लगी काेराेना की मार
  • रेल के पहिये बनाने वाली कंपनी ने सरकार से 1100 कराेड़ का एमओयू
  • इलेक्ट्राॅनिक बसाें की बैटरी तैयार करने वाली कंपनी ने 550 कराेड़ रुपए का किया है एमओयू

काेराेना संक्रमण का असर प्रदेश में हाेने वाले निवेश पर भी पड़ना शुरू हाे गया है। देश की दाे बड़ी कंपनियाें ने प्रदेश में निवेश करने से फिलहाल इनकार किया है। इसमें रेल के पहिए तैयार करने वाली और इलेक्ट्राॅनिक बसाें की बैटरी तैयार करने वाली कंपनियां शामिल हैं। दाेनाें कंपनियाें ने काेराेना काे लेकर उत्पन्न हालाताें के चलते फिलहाल काम करने की इच्छा नहीं जताई है।

कंपनियाें का मानना है कि हालात सामान्य हाेने के बाद ही वे प्रदेश में निवेश करेंगे। रेल के पहिये तैयार करने के लिए कंपनी ने राज्य सरकार के साथ 1100 कराेड़ रुपए का एमओयू साइन किया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ इलेक्ट्रॅानिक बसाें की बैटरी तैयार करने के लिए कंपनी ने 550 कराेड़ रुपए का एमओयू पिछले साल साइन किया है। अब उद्यमियाें के इस फैसले ने सरकार और अधिकारियाें की मुश्किलाें काे बढ़ा दिया है।

3 हजार लाेगाें काे मिलना था राेजगार

इन उद्याेगाें के लगने से प्रदेश में 3000 लाेगाें काे प्रत्यक्ष और अप्रत्यक्ष रुप से राेजगार मिलना था। रेल के पहियाें का निर्माण करने के लिए कंपनी ने ऊना में जगह का भी चयन कर लिया था। सब सामान्य तरीके से चल रहा था लेकिन काेराेना संकट ने सरकार के सारे प्रयासाें पर पानी फेर दिया है।

इस संबंध में उद्याेग विभाग के निदेशक हंस राज शर्मा ने कहा कि इन दाेनाें कंपनियाें ने काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण उत्पन्न हालाताें काे देखते हुए फिलहाल काम करने से इंकार किया है। निदेशक हंस राज शर्मा ने माना कि हालात सामान्य हाेने के बाद कंपनी निवेश काे पूरी तरह से तैयार है और अधिकारी भी लगातार उनसे संपर्क करके उन्हें प्रदेश में निवेश करने के लिए हर संभव सहायता देने की बात कर रहे है।

राहत: ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा पहुंचा 40 हजार के पार

737 मरीज ठीक, 597 नए मरीज आए, 10 मौतें

शिमला. प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों का आंकड़ा 40 हजार के पार हो गया है। शनिवार को प्रदेश में 737 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं, वहीं 24 घंटे में प्रदेश में 10 मरीजों ने कोरोना से दम तोड़ा है। शिमला में 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। शनिवार को 597 नए मामले आए हैं।

मंडी में 159, सोलन में 98, कांगड़ा जिले में 80, शिमलाे में 70, कुल्लू में 49, चंबा में 36, सिरमौर में 28, बिलासपुर में 24, किन्नौर में 19, हमीरपुर में 17, ऊना में 10 व लाहौल-स्पीति में 7 मामले आए हैं।

