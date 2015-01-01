पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एहतियात:काेराेना के बीच गंभीर बीमारिय में के मरीजों का डाटा बनना शुरू, आशा वर्कर घर-घर जाकर कर रही हैं सर्वे

फाइल फोटो
  • 31 दिसंबर तक ये काम हाेगा पूरा, सर्दी-जुकाम के लक्षण वाले लोगों को भेजा जा रहा अस्पताल

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देशाें के बाद काेराेना के बीच अब गंभीर बीमारी वाले मरीजाें का आशा वर्कराें ने घर-घर जाकर डाटा तैयार करना शुरू कर दिया है। हिम सुरक्षा अभियान के तहत आशा वर्कर अब गांव-गांव जाकर डाटा इकट्ठा कर रही हैं। इसमें खास फाेकस गंभीर बीमारी वाले मरीजाें पर किया गया है। 27 दिसंबर अभियान के तहत यह डाटा इकट्ठा किया जाएगा।

31 दिसंबर से पहले यह डाटा बीएमओ ऑफिस में दे दिया जाएगा। इसके तहत लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक करने के साथ एक्टिव फाइंडिंग अभियान को संचालित किया जा रहा। आशा वर्कराें के अलावा फार्मासिस्ट, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता भी शामिल हैं।

इसमें घर-घर जाकर पूरा डाटा एकत्रित किया जाएगा और लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जाे लाेग सर्दी, जुकाम ओर बुखार के लक्षण वाले हैं। उन्हेंे काेराेना टेस्ट करवाने के लिए कहा जाएगा।

यह सवाल पूछे जा रहे

  • गंभीर रोगों से ग्रसित लोगों की क्या स्थिति है।
  • हर घर में जाकर कितने लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव आ चुके हैं।
  • परिवार में कितने सदस्यों के सैंपल हुए हैं।
  • कोरोना के लक्षण खांसी, बुखार, जुकाम, सिरदर्द व सांस में लेने में तकलीफ कितनों को है।
  • कोरोना पॉजिटिव व संपर्क में आने वाले नियमों का पालन कर रहे हैं या नहीं।
  • शारीरिक दूरी के साथ मास्क के लिए जागरुकता।

परिवार का माेबाइल नंबर भी लिया जा रहा

जहां एक ओर आशा वर्कर डाटा एकत्रित कर रही हैं, वहीं हर परिवार के मुखिया का माेबाइल नंबर भी लिया जा रहा है। इस माेबाइल नंबर के जरिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग लाेगाें काे बीमारी के प्रति जागरूक भी करती रहेगी। इसके अलावा इस नंबर पर बीमारियाें से सचेत रहने के लिए मैसेज भी भेजे जाएंगे। इसके अलावा जाे गंभीर बीमारी वाले मरीज हैं, उन्हें भी इस माेबाइल के लिए जरिए विभाग समय-समय पर जरूरी सावधानियों के बारे में बताएगा।

इसलिए भी जरूरी

इस सर्वे के जरिए जहां सरकार ग्रामीण स्तर पर गंभीर बीमारी वाले राेगियाें का पता कर सकेगी, वहीं काेराेना के दाैरान लाेगाें काे घर-घर जाकर जागरूक भी किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा भविष्य में भी सरकार के पास एक डाटा तैयार हाे जाएगा, जिसमें यह जानकारी रहेगी कि कितने लाेग गंभीर बीमारियाें से जूझ रहे हैं।

इसमें सबसे ज्यादा किस बीमारी से लाेग ग्रसित हैं और ग्रामीण स्तर से कितने लाेग जांच के लिए अस्पताल आ रहे हैं। यह डाटा हर जिला मुख्यालय के पास रहेगा। इसके अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास भी पूरी जानकारी हाेगी कि कितनी तरह की बीमारियाें से लाेग ग्रसित हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने और गंभीर रोगियों का इलाज हो इसके लिए हिम सुरक्षा अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसका उद्देश्य जहां गंभीर बीमारियाें के राेगियाें का पता लगाना है, वहीं काेराेना टेस्ट की संख्या को बढ़ाने के साथ जागरूकता और एक्टिव फाइंडिंग अभियान भी है। आशा वर्कर घर-घर जाकर इसके लिए सर्वे कर रही है। यह सर्वे भविष्य में काफी कारगर साबित हाेगा। -डाॅ. सुरेखा चोपड़ा, सीएमओ शिमला

