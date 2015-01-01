पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:आईजीएमसी के कोरोना वार्ड से शवों को उठाने में हुई देरी

शिमला14 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एमएस ने कहा -कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही पर होगी कार्रवाई

आईजीएमसी में जहां एक ओर लगातार कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़ता जा रहा है, वहीं शुक्रवार को शवों को उठाने में बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। यहां पर वीरवार शाम से देररात तक कोरोना से 11 मरीजों की मौत हो गई, जबकि घंटों यह शव वार्ड में ही पड़े रहे। मामला जब प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचा तो उन्होंने दूसरे कर्मचारियों को शव उठाने के लिए भेजा।

इस दौरान तीमारदार भी परेशान रहे। आईजीएमसी के एमएस डॉक्टर जनकराज ने माना कि कोरोना वार्ड से शवों को उठाने में कुछ देरी हुई, क्योंकि जिन कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी शव उठाने में लगी थी। उन्होंने लापरवाही की है। उनके बदले दूसरे कर्मचारियों को शवों को उठाने बुलाना पड़ा। उन्होंने बताया कि ड्यूटी में कोताही बरतने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वहीं कोरोना से जिन 11 लोगों की मौत हुई उनमें रामपुर के देवनगर की 30 साल की गर्भवती महिला भी शामिल है। टुटू की 57 साल की महिला, रोहड़ू के 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, किन्नौर के 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, नाहन के 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, रोहड़ू के 66 व्यक्ति, नाहन के 91 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मतियाना के 56 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, विकासनगर के 55 साल के व्यक्ति, सोलन के 65 साल के व्यक्ति की मौत हुई। जबकि 11वीं मौत मंडी के 53 साल के व्यक्ति की हुई। पेशेंट को डीडीयू से रेफर किया। आईजीएमसी पहुंचने से पहले मरीज की मौत हो गई।

मास्क न लगाने पर 44 लोगों के चालान

सरकार के निर्देशों के बावजूद कई लोग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे। पुलिस भी लगातार लोगों के इसके लिए चालान काट रही है। शुक्रवार को भी पुलिस ने शिमला जिला में 44 चालान कर 44000 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला। इसके साथ ही शिमला पुलिस कोरोना महामारी फैलने से अब तक सरकार के निर्देशों का पालन न करने के लिए 3279 चालान कर करीब 1.96 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल चुकी है।

कुमारसैन बाजार तीन दिन बंद

रामपुर बुशहर|कुमारसैन बाजार में एक दुकानदार के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के कारण प्रशासन न तीन दिनों के लिए कुमारसैन बाजार को बंद कर दिया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम कॉन्टैक्ट ट्रेसिंग का कार्य कर रही है और क्षेत्र को सेनेटाइज भी किया जा रहा है। एसडीएम कुमारसैन गुंजीत सिंह चीमा ने ये जानकारीदी

