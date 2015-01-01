पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:सचिवालय के बाहर नर्सिंग छात्राओं का प्रदर्शन, प्रमाेट करने की कर रही मांग

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नर्सिंग की छात्राओं ने सचिवालय के बाहर साेमवार काे प्रदर्शन किया।

नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई कर रही छात्राओं ने सचिवालय के बाहर साेमवार काे प्रदर्शन किया। नर्सिंग, जीएनएम और पोस्ट बेसिक नर्सिंग की छात्राओं ने प्रमोट करने के लिए और कोरोना काल में अतिरिक्त फीस वसूलने के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया।

इस दौरान एसएफआई का प्रतिनिधिमंडल नर्सिंग छात्राओं के साथ हिमाचल प्रदेश स्वास्थ्य शिक्षा सचिव से भी मिला और उनके सामने मांग रखी गई कि पिछले आठ महीनों से प्रदेश में भी कोरोना महामारी के बाद सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद हैं।

जिस कारण हाॅस्टल बंद करके प्रशासन ने घर में ही रहकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करने आदेश दिए थे। इस दौरान हाॅस्टल बंद थे तो छात्राओं ने न ही हाॅस्टल मैस का इस्तेमाल किया और न ही कॉलेज की परिवहन सुविधा का इस्तेमाल किया। इसके बावजूद भी सभी नर्सिंग कॉलेजों में छात्राओं से 70 हजार के करीब हॉस्टल मेस और परिवहन के नाम पर फीस ली जा रही है।

एसएफआई के राज्य सचिव अमित ठाकुर का कहना है कि वर्तमान समय मे हिमाचल प्रदेश में 32 के करीब निजी और सरकारी नर्सिंग कॉलेज चल रहे हैं। जिसमें 6500 के करीब छात्राएं पढ़ाई कर रही हैं। मार्च में शैक्षणिक संस्थान बंद होने के बाद अभी तक छात्र न तो क्लीनिकल ट्रेनिंग पर अस्पताल जा पाए हैं और न ही छात्राओं के प्रैक्टिकल लिए गए हैं।

ऐसे में राष्ट्रीय नर्सिंग काउंसिल द्वारा भी छात्राओं को प्रमोट करने के लिए राज्यों को निर्देश दिए गए। इसके बावजूद भी हिमाचल प्रदेश सरकार और यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन द्वारा नर्सिंग छात्राओं को अभी तक प्रमाेट नहीं किया है।

