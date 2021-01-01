पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई के आदेश:खनेरी से नोगली तक एनएच के किनारे से हटाए जाएंगे ढारे

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
रामपुर में ट्रैफिक प्लान को लेकर एसडीएम सुरेंद्र मोहन ने विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। - Dainik Bhaskar
रामपुर में ट्रैफिक प्लान को लेकर एसडीएम सुरेंद्र मोहन ने विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की।
  • एसडीएम रामपुर के प्रशासन को 15 दिन में कार्रवाई के आदेश

रामपुर के खनेरी से नोगली तक एनएच-5 के किनारे अतिक्रमण करने वालों पर अब प्रशासन ने करवाई करना शुरू कर दिया है। एसडीएम सुरेंद्र मोहन ने विभागाधिकारी को निर्देश जारी कर 15 दिनों में एनएच प्राधिकरण को अवैध रूप से बने ढारों और सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर बैठे रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

एसडीएम कार्यालय में मंगलवार को एसडीएम सुरेंद्र मोहन ने विभिन्न विभागों की संयुक्त बैठक ली और जिसमें यातायात को सुचारू रखने और पार्किंग के नियमों की अवहेलना करने वालों को किसी भी सूरत में न बख्शने की बात कही। एसडीएम रामपुर ने पुराने बस स्टैंड से सफेद ढांक तक नो पार्किंग जोन रहेगा और उसके आगे कॉलेज गेट तक पहाड़ी की तरफ वाहन करने की अनुमति रहेगी।

इसी तरह पुराने बस स्टैंड तक स्विच यार्ड तक नो पार्किंग जोन रहेगा और कन्या स्कूल वाली सड़क भी पूरी तरह से खाली रहेगी। वहीं सचिवालय की पार्किंग में एसडीएम, फायर के वाहनों सहित सचिवालय में कार्यरत अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के वाहन पार्क किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने नगर परिषद के कार्यकारी अधिकारी हरि शर्मा को कहा कि बीडीओ कार्यालय से खोपड़ी पुल को जोड़ने व वार्ड नंबर चार में बनने वाली बहुउद्देशीय पार्किंग के कागज जल्द तैयार डीपीआर के लिए भेजें। बैठक में एसडीएम ने ऑटो यूनियन रामपुर को भी जमकर कोसा।

उन्होंने यूनियन को निर्देश नोगली और खनेरी की ओर जाने के लिए चिह्नित स्थान पर केवल छह-छह ऑटो ही खड़े रहेंगे और बार-बार शिकायत आने के बाद भी ऑटो चालक ओवरलोडिंग और अधिक चार्ज कर रहे हैं, जबकि पूर्व में हुई बैठक में यूनियन का ऑटो किराया भी बढ़ा दिया गया था।

बुशहर ऑटो यूनियन एसडीएम रामपुर के निर्देशों के बाद आज से हर सवारी को टिकट देगी। एक्सईएन एसके सोबती, नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष प्रीति कश्यप और सर्वहितकारी व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष तन्मय शर्मा, सचिव निशु बंसल अािद मौजूद रहे।

