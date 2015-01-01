पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:डाॅ. राजेश सूद बने सेमडिकाेट के अध्यक्ष

शिमला6 घंटे पहले
  • एसाेसिएशन ने मांगों काे लेकर प्रधानाचार्य, एमएस के साथ की बैठक

आईजीएमसी स्टेट एसाेसिएशन ऑफ मेडिकल एंड डेंटल कालेज टीचर्स सेमडिकाेट 2020 के चुनाव मंगलवार काे सर्वसम्मति से हुए, जिनमें डाॅ. राजेश सूद काे अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चुना गया। वहीं डाॅ. रामलाल शर्मा काे उपाध्यक्ष, डाॅ. घनश्याम वर्मा काे महासचिव, डाॅ. विनय साैम्या काे सह सचिव, डाॅ. राजीव सूद काे साेशल सचिव, डाॅ. सुधीर शर्मा काे काेषाध्यक्ष चुना गया।

जबकि कार्यकारिणी के सदस्याें में डेंटल से डाॅ. दिव्य वशिष्ठ, सर्जरी से डाॅ. अरुण चाैहान और एनाटॉमी से डाॅ. याेगेश दिवान काे लिया गया। इस दाैरान एसाेसिएशन की पहली ई मीटिंग का भी आयाेजन किया गया, जिसमें डाॅक्टराें की कई समस्याओ काे लेकर चर्चा हुई।

वहीं आईजीएमसी के प्रधानाचार्य डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया और एमएस डाॅ. जनकराज के साथ भी बैठक हुई, जिसमें हेल्थ केयर सिस्टम काे सुधारने काे लेकर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। इस अवसर पर चर्चा हुई कि अब तक आईजीएमसी में 150 से ज्यादा स्टाफ कर्मी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं और यह सभी नाॅन काेविड एरिया में कार्यरत थे। ऐसे में चर्चा हुई कि रुटीन ओपीडी काे बंद करके केवल इमरजेंसी सर्विस काे शुरू किया जाए।

