बस हड़ताल:ट्रेड यूनियन की हड़ताल में शामिल हाेंगे चालक-परिचालक, नहीं चलाएंगे बसें

शिमला14 घंटे पहले
  • धनेड़ क्षेत्र की 6 और किरवीं क्षेत्र की 5 महिलाएं संक्रमित

ट्रेड यूनियन की राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल 26 नवंबर काे हाेगी। इसमें निजी बस चालक परिचालक संघ भी शामिल हाेगा। रविवार को शिमला में जी बस चालक-परिचालक संघ ने एक बैठक कर ये फैसला लिया। प्रदेश निजी बस चालक परिचालक संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विकास ने बताया कि वह राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल के दाैरान बसें नहीं चलाएंगे। अगर मालिक उस दिन अपनी बस में अपने चालक रख कर बस चलाएगा तो यूनियन फिर उस बस में अपने चालक-परिचालक नहीं भेजेगा।

चालक परिचालक की कोई सुरक्षा नहीं है, क्योंकि आए दिन बस मालिक चालक-परिचालक को निकाल रहे हैं और उन्हें उचित वेतन नहीं देते। उनका कहना है कि निजी बस चालक परिचालक से आठ घंटे के बजाए 13 घंटे काम लिया जा रहा है। उन्हें कोई ओवर टाइम वेतन नहीं दिया जाता है। 2500 रुपए मासिक करेंगे मदद निजी बस चालक परिचालक संघ ने निर्णय लिया है कि बीते चार महीने में जो चालक-परिचालक की मौत हुई है, उन्हें सहायता राशि दी जाएगी। एक चालक जिसकी मौत अभी हाल ही में हुई है, उसकी पत्नी को 2500 रुपए मासिक दिया जाएगा।

केंद्रीय विवि पर शिक्षा मंत्री का एक भी बयान ना देना निदंनीय: उधर, एनएसयूआई ने कहा है कि एकमात्र केंद्रीय विवि जैसे प्रमुख शिक्षण संस्थान पर इतने दिनों से एक भी बयान तक न आना दुखद है। महासचिव यासीन भट्ठ का कहना है कि प्रदेश में भाजपा के मौजूदा प्रदेश नेतृत्त्व और केंद्र में प्रदेश का नेतृत्व करने वाले नेताओं का अपनी डफली और अपना ही राग जैसी स्थिति है। जिस केंद्रीय विवि का लाभ पूरे प्रदेश के साथ साथ, प्रदेश के दूरदराज के जिलों को मिलना था, लेकिन डबल इंजन की सरकार की नाकामियों की वजह से प्रदेश के दूरदराज के हजारो छात्रों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

