  Hindi News
  Local
  Himachal
  Shimla
  Due To Declining Water Level In The Sources Due To Lack Of Rain, The City Got One Crore Four Million Liters Of Water

पावर कट की समस्या:बारिश न होने से स्रोतों में घटते जलस्तर की वजह से शहर को कम मिला एक करोड़ चालीस लाख लीटर पानी

शिमला31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • शहर के कई हिस्सों में वीरवार को नहीं मिली पानी की सप्लाई, शुक्रवार को दिया गया

शिमला में शुक्रवार को पेयजल परियोजनाओं से कम पानी मिला। सभी परियोजनाओं से करीब 36 (तीन करोड़ साठ लाख लीटर) एमएलडी पानी ही शहर को मिल पाया। इसके चलते शहर में पानी की सप्लाई में कट लगाया गया। दरअसल शहर को पानी सप्लाई करने वाली पेयजल परियोजनाओं का स्तर सूखे के कारण गिर रहा है।

ऐसे में शहर के लिए इन परियोजनाओं से कम पानी लिफ्ट हो पा रहा है। इसके चलते कट लगाकर कई इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई दी जा रही है। हिमचाल में बीते लंबे अरसे से बारिश नहीं हुई है। इसका असर जहां खेतीबाड़ी पर पड़ा है वहीं पेयजल योजनाओं भी प्रभावित हुई हैं। नदी-नालों में पानी का स्तर गिर गया है। कई जगह जल स्त्रोत सूख गए हैं। इससे पानी की कमी हो रही है।

शिमला शहर को पानी की सप्लाई करने वाली पेयजल परियोजनाओं में भी पानी का स्तर गिर गया है। इससे शहर को कम पानी मिल पा रहा है। बिजली की सप्लाई बाधित होने से भी वीरवार को पानी के पंप नहीं चल पाए। मेनलाइन में बिजली की दिक्कत के कारण शहर के लिए सप्लाई करने वाली विभिन्न परियोजनाओं के पंप नहीं चल पाए। इस कारण वीरवार को कम पानी लिफ्ट हुआ।

इससे वीरवार को शहर के कई क्षेत्रों में पानी की सप्लाई नहीं दी गई। बालूगंज, कैथू, अनाडेल, कगनाधार, बीसीएस, विकासनगर, देवनगर, कसुम्पटी बाजार में इससे पानी की सप्लाई प्रभावित हुई। हालांकि अधिकारियों का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को इन इलाकों में पानी की सप्लाई प्राथमिकता के आधार पर दी गई।

सभी परियोजनाओं से मिला 36.27 एमएलडी पानी

शुक्रवार को शिमला शहर को सभी पेयजल परियोजनाओं से 36.27 एमएलडी पानी मिला। इसमें सबसे बड़ी दो परियोजोनाओं, गुम्मा से 16.76 एमएलडी और गिरी से 12.56 एमएलडी पानी ही मिल पाया। इन दोनों परियोजनाओं से आम दिनों की तुलना में करीब आठ से दस एमएलडी कम पानी शहर को मिला है।

वहीं अन्य परिजोयनाओं से भी कम पानी मिला है। शुक्रवार को चुरूट से शहर को 3.17 एमएलडी, सियोग से 0.33 एमएलडी, चैड़ से 0.83 एमएलडी और कोटी-बरांडी से 2.62 एमएलडी पानी मिल पाया है।

एक माह से पानी के स्तर में आ रही कमी

बारिश न होने से पेयजल परियोजनाओं का जल स्तर लगातार गिर रहा है। इसके चलते इनसे कम पानी लिफ्ट हो पा रहा है। एक माह पहले जहां शहर को करीब 50 एमएलडी पानी सभी परियोजनाओं से मिल रहा था, वहीं इनसे अब छह से सात एमएलडी कम पानी लिफ्ट हो रहा है। ऐसे में शहर में कट लगाकर पानी की सप्लाई करनी पड़ रही है।

पहले जहां कई इलाकों में अढाई से तीन घंटे तक पानी दिया जा रहा था, वहीं अब वहां एक से डेढ़ घंटे ही सप्लाई दी जा रही है। पानी कम होने से प्रैशर भी नहीं बन पा रहा है। अगर बारिश नहीं होती तो आने वाले दिनों में पानी की राशनिंग करनी पड़ सकती है। इससे लोगों की मुश्किलें और बढ़ेगी।

एसजेपीएनएल के एजीएम राजेश कश्यप का कहना है कि वीरवार को बिजली की सप्लाई बाधित रहने से शहर के लिए पर्याप्त पानी लिफ्ट नहीं हो पाया। इस कारण शहर को कम पानी मिला है। उनका कहना है कि बारिश न होने से पेयजल परियोजनाओं में पानी का लेवल गिर गया है। इससे इन परियोजनाओं से कम पानी लिफ्ट हो रहा है। हालांकि अभी तक पानी की कोई ज्यादा दिक्कत नहीं आई है। शहर में सभी जगह पानी दिया जा रहा है।

