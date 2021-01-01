पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:एडमिशन न होने पर किया इक्डोल निदेशक का घेराव

शिमला
मांगों को लेकर इक्डाेल निदेशक प्राे. कुलवंत पठानिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
मांगों को लेकर इक्डाेल निदेशक प्राे. कुलवंत पठानिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।
  • एसएफआई ने कहा -जल्द से जल्द शुरू की जाए एडमिशन

हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्राें ने इक्डाेल में जल्द से जल्द एडमिशन करवाने की मांग की है। एसएफआई एचपीयू इकाई ने छात्रों की मांगों को लेकर इक्डाेल निदेशक प्राे. कुलवंत पठानिया को ज्ञापन सौंपा। एसएफआई कैंपस सह सचिव विवेक राज का कहना है कि पिछले लंबें समय से इक्डाेल में एडमिशन नहीं हाे रही है।

लंबे समय से एसएफआई मांग कर रही है कि इक्डाेल की मान्यता जिन कारणों से रद्द कर दी गई थी, उसका पता लगाने के बजाय दूरगामी में शिक्षा केंद्र इस बात पर मिट्टी डालने की कोशिश कर रहा है। विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग के द्वारा दूरगामी शिक्षा केंद्र को सुचारू रूप से जारी रखने के लिए जो नैक की टीम रेटिंग देती थी वह 3.26 थी। अब इसे घटाकर 3.01 कर दिया गया। उनका कहना है कि इक्डाेल में पर्याप्त इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर हाेना चाहिए।

एसएफआई ने यह भी मांग उठाई कि एग्जामिनेशन फॉर्म के नाम पर छात्रों से जो 1000 अतिरिक्त चार्ज वसूले जा रहे हैं, उसे बंद किया जाए। जिन छात्रों से अतिरिक्त फीस ले ली गई है, उसे तुरंत रिफंड कर दिया जाए ताकि जो आर्थिक बोझ छात्रों पर पड़ रहा है वह कम हो सके।

एसएफआई ने बड़ी प्रमुखता से बात उठाई कि जल्द से जल्द दूरगामी शिक्षा केंद्र के अंदर नए सत्र के दाखिले शुरू किया जाए, ताकि दूरदराज तथा कमजोर तबके से आने वाले छात्र अपनी पढ़ाई जारी कर सके अगर किसी और प्रकार की अनियमितता इसके अंदर बरती जाती है तो एसएफआई कैंपस के अंदर आंदोलन का रास्ता अपनाएगी।

