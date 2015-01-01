पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की आशंका:शिक्षामंत्री गोविंद ठाकुर को सांस लेने में दिक्कत, आईजीएमसी में भर्ती; 430 नए केस, 4 की मौत

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

हिमाचल प्रदेश में शुक्रवार को कोरोेना संक्रमण के चलते 4 और मरीजों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, राज्य में लगातार तीसरे दिन नए मामलों का आंकड़ा 400 के पार रहा है। शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद ठाकुर जो अब तक होम आइसोलेशन में थे, सांस की दिक्कत के चलते आईजीएमसी शिमला में दाखिल किया गया है। प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 359 हो गया है।

शुक्रवार को प्रदेश में 430 नए मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। मंडी जिले में सबसे अधिक 121 मामले आए हैं। वहीं, शिमला जिले में 92, किन्नौर में 46, सोलन और ऊना में 31-31, कुल्लू में 27, कांगड़ा में 26, बिलासपुर में 20, चंबा में 15, लाहौल-स्पीति में 8, हमीरपुर में 7 और सिरमौर जिले में 6 मामले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के कुल 24239 मामले हो गए हैं। इनमें से 20016 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को 253 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं और अब राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के 3841 एक्टिव केस हैं। प्रदेश में आज कोरोनावायरस की रेट 82.57 प्रतिशत रहा।

