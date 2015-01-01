पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंत्रिमंडल का निर्णय:शिक्षण संस्थान 25 नवंबर तक बंद, स्कूलों में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों को देखते हुए सरकार ने लिया फैसला

शिमला26 मिनट पहले
हिमाचल में कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलाें काे देखते हुए शिक्षण संस्थानों को एक बार फिर 15 दिन के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। मंगलवार को सीएम जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक में प्रदेश के सभी शिक्षण संस्थानाें काे 11 से 25 नवंबर तक बंद करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इसमें प्रदेश के तमाम सरकारी व निजी स्कूल और काॅलेज शामिल हैं।

इस दौरान आईटीआई, पॉलीटेक्निक, इंजीनियरिंग कालेज व कोचिंग संस्थान भी बंद रहेंगे। शिक्षकों और गैर शिक्षकों को भी विशेष अवकाश देने का निर्णय मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में लिया गया। पिछले कुछ दिनाें से स्कूलाें में लगातार बढ़ते काेराेना संक्रमण के मामलों को देखकर सरकार ने ये फैसला लिया है।

प्रदेश में 6 नवंबर को स्कूल खुल गए थे। बैठक में विधान सभा का शीतकालीन सत्र 7 से 11 दिसंबर तक धर्मशाला के तपोवन स्थित विधान भवन में करने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। कैबिनेट में राज्य सरकार के 3 साल का कार्यकाल पूरा हाेने के उपलक्ष्य पर पीटरहाॅफ में 27 दिसंबर काे बड़ा कार्यक्रम आयाेजित किया जाएगा।

बैठक में प्रदेश में वाहनों से लिए जाने वाले टोकन टैक्स में कटौती का निर्णय भी लिया। इस से वाहन मालिकों को राहत मिलेगी। फैसले के मुताबिक एक लाख तक के बाइक और स्कूटर पर 6%की दर से टोकन टैक्स लिया जाएगा। एक लाख से अधिक कीमत वाले वाहनों पर टोकन टैक्स की दर 7 फीसदी होगी।

15 लाख तक के निजी मोटर वाहनों और निर्माण में उपयोग में आने वाले वाहनों पर भी 6% की दर से टोकन टैक्स लिया जाएगा। इससे अधिक कीमत वाले वाहनों पर टोकन टैक्स की दर 7% होगी।

