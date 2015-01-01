पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:काेराेना से आठ मरीजाें की माैत,जिले में 133 नए मरीज

शिमला26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

काेराेना से आईजीएमसी और डीडीयू अस्पताल में आठ मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें संजाैली के 92 वर्षीय व्यक्ति 17 नवंबर काे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। इसी तरह छाेटा शिमला के 82 वर्षीय व्यक्ति 19 नवंबर काे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आए थे। दोनों की माैत हाे गई। काेटगढ़ के 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे शुक्रवार काे काेराेना के कारण डीडीयू में एडमिट किया गया था,एक घंटे बाद उनकी माैत हाे गई।

जबकि कुमारसैन के 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने शुक्रवार देर रात दम ताेड़ दिया। इसी तरह 51 वर्षीय राेहड़ू के बारला के व्यक्ति काे शुक्रवार काे दाेपहर 1:30 बजे आईजीएमसी में एडमिट किया गया, शाम 6 बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। वहीं मंडी की 55 वर्षीय महिला काे 30 अक्तूबर काे सर्जरी वार्ड में एडमिट किया गया था।

शुक्रवार काे महिला पाॅजिटिव आई, जिसके बाद उसे अाइसाेलेशन में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। शनिवार सुबह 6:30 बजे महिला की माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह जिला में 133 नए मरीज आए हैं। इसमें जुब्बल कोटखाई से 23, रोहड़ू, कुमारसैन से 17-17, रामपुर से 15, ढली से 7, मतियाना से 6, डीडीयू से 5, छोटा शिमला, हिमलैंड से 4-4, संजौली, खलीनी, नेरवा से 3-3, मशोबरा, टिक्कर, सुन्नी, मंडी, किन्नौर से 2-2, न्यू शिमला, मिड्ल बाजार, कृष्णानगर, कुफ्टाधार, कैथू, कसुम्पटी, भट्टाकुफ़्फ़र, विकासनगर, मल्याणा, आईजीएमसी, बिलासपुर, कुल्लू, सोलन, हमीरपुर और सिरमौर से एक-एक मरीज आया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें