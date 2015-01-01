पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रमोटर पर रेरा की कार्रवाई:फ्लैट व दुकानें बेचने से पहले जो वादे किए वे सुविधाएं दी नहीं, 25 लाख जुर्माना

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • न ग्रीन एरिया बनाया न लिफ्ट काम कर रही थी
  • दोनों आवंटियों की राशि भी रिफंड होगी, रिपोर्ट में मिलीं खामियां 3 माह में ठीक करनी होंगी

न्यू टाउन बद्दी में एक प्रमोटर/डेवलपर पर आवंटियों को आधारभूत सुविधाएं न देने और अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन सही तरीके से न करने पर रियल एस्टेट नियामक प्राधिकरण (रेरा)ने 25 लाख रुपये का जुर्माना लगाया है। डेवलपर ने निर्धारित समयसीमा के भीतर फ्लैट व दुकान का कब्जा नहीं दिया गया, क्वालिटी भी बेहद खराब रखी। आवंटी संदीप कुमार और अदित कंसल ने रेरा में प्रमोटर के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी।

रेरा ने डेवलपर को दोनों आवंटियों की ओर से जमा की गई राशि रिफंड करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। संदीप कुमार ने डेवलपर्स को सोलन में फ्लैट के लिए नौ लाख आठ हजार 980 रुपये और अदित कंसल ने 11 लाख 28 हजार रुपए की अदायगी की थी। रेरा ने डेवलपर को ये राशि एसबीआई के ऋण दर की उच्चतम सीमा लागत व 2% अतिरिक्त दर के साथ अदा करने के आदेश दी है।

प्राधिकरण ने साइट का निरीक्षण करने के बाद पाया कि डेवलपर ने खरीदारों से राशि ले ली पर उन्हें स्वीकृत योजना के अनुसार आधारभूत सुविधाएं नहीं दीं। जो सुविधाएं दी हैं, वे भी खराब गुणवत्ता की हैं। आवासीय भवनों में लिफ्ट कार्यशील नहीं है, ग्रीन एरिया भी बनाया नहीं गया है।

सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, बारिश के पानी की निकासी की भी व्यवस्था नहीं
पांच सितंबर को रेरा के अधिकारियों ने साइट का औचक निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट तैयार की थी। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मौके पर स्वीकृत योजना के अनुसार आधारभूत सुविधाएं खरीददारों को उपलब्ध नही हो पाई हैं। ये भी सामने आया है कि बिल्डर की ओर से फ्लैट व दुकानें बेचने से पहले जो वादे खरीदारों से किए गए थे उसमें कई सुविधाएं आज तक नही मिल पाई हैं।

रेरा की जांच के दौरान ड्राइंग के मुताबिक ग्रीन एरिया नही मिला जो कि अप्रूव्ड किया गया था। इसके अलावा साफ-सफाई, सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, बारिश के पानी की उचित व्यवस्था, लिफ्ट व अन्य कई खामियां पाई गईं। इसके बाद रेरा ने रिपोर्ट के आधार पर रियर नियामक रेगुलेशन एंड डेवल्पमेंट एक्ट, 2016 के सेक्शन 61, 69 व 38 के तहत 25 लाख का जुर्माना लगाया है।

रेरा ने निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि दो माह के भीतर जुर्माना जमा करवाना होगा। इसके अलावा जो भी खामियां रिपोर्ट में पाई गई हैं उन्हें अगले तीन माह के भीतर दुरुस्त करते हुए अन्य सभी खरीदारों को आधारभूत सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवानी होगी। दो माह के भीतर जुर्माना नही चुकाया जाता है तो एक्ट अनुसार कार्रवाई होगी।

सुविधाएं न दीं तो जुर्माने की रकम दोगुना

रेरा ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि यदि आगामी तीन माह के भीतर डेवलपर ये सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाने में असफल रहता है ताे जुर्माना 50 लाख रुपये तक बढ़ाया जाएगा।

दो खरीददारों ने दायर की थी याचिका

दोनों खरीदारों ने रेरा में गुहार लगाई थी कि उनका पैसा ब्याज समेत वापिस किया जाए। सुनवाई में फैसला लिया गया कि दोनों का पैसा ब्याज के अनुसार प्रमोटर को दो माह में वापस करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें