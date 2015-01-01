पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभिभावक मंच ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन:फीस वसूली का फरमान 10 लाख अभिभावकाें पर भारी

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निजी स्कूलों और संस्थानों को पूरी फीस लेने के लिए अधिकृत करने के निर्णय के खिलाफ शिक्षा निदेशालय शिमला के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

अभिभावकाें से फीस वसूली का फरमान प्रदेश भर के करीब 10 लाख अभिभावकाें पर भारी पड़ रहा है। छात्र अभिभावक मंच ने सरकार द्वारा निजी स्कूलों व संस्थानों को पूरी फीस लेने के लिए अधिकृत करने के निर्णय के खिलाफ शिक्षा निदेशालय शिमला के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।

मंच ने प्रदेश सरकार से मांग की है कि इस निर्णय को तुरंत वापस लिया जाए और निजी स्कूलों द्वारा छात्रों व अभिभावकों की पूर्ण फीस वसूली में की जा रही मानसिक प्रताड़ना पर रोक लगाई जाए। प्रदर्शन में कपिल शर्मा,बाबू राम,हिमी देवी, बालक राम, चंद्रकांत वर्मा,मदन कुमार,दलीप सिंह, रामप्रकाश,अमित ठाकुर, रमन थारटा, अनिल ठाकुर,रविंद्र चंदेल व गौरव नाथन आदि मौजूद रहे।

कैबिनेट का फैसला चौंकाने वालाः

मेहरा अभिभावक मंच के संयोजक विजेंद्र मेहरा,सदस्य विवेक कश्यप,सत्यवान पुंडीर व जियानंद शर्मा ने निजी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले छह लाख छात्रों के 10 लाख अभिभावकों सहित कुल 16 लाख लोगों से निजी स्कूलों की पूर्ण फीस उगाही का पूर्ण बहिष्कार करने की अपील की है।

फीस वसूली पर कैबिनेट के निर्णय को बेहद चौंकाने वाला छात्र व अभिभावक विरोधी निर्णय बताया है। इस निर्णय के आने के बाद निजी स्कूलों ने छात्रों व अभिभावकों को मानसिक तौर पर प्रताड़ित करना शुरू कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें