कोरोना से दो की मौत:महिला पुलिसकर्मी के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद महिला थाना सील

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • संक्रमण की चपेट में जिले के 99 और लोग

शिमला में कोरोना से दो मरीजों की मौत हो गई है। कुमारसैन के रहने वाले 87 साल के बुजुर्ग की उपचार के दौरान मौत हुई है। 9 नवंबर को इन्हे आईजीएमसी में उपचार के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया था। लेकिन उपचार के दौरान इन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। दूसरी मौत डीडीयू अस्पताल में हुई है।

यहां पर चिड़गांव के कोटी गांव के 54 साल के व्यक्ति को 8 नवंबर को डीडीयू में उपचार के लिए भर्ती करवाया गया था, बुधवार को इनकी भी मौत हो गई। महिला थाना बीसीएस में कोरोना का एक महिला जवान के कोरोना बाद थाने को सील कर दिया गया है। थाने को तीन दिनों के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। थाने के स्टाफ को क्वारेंटाइन किया गया है।

महिला थाने में आने वाले सभी शिकायतों को अब न्यू शिमला थाना डील करेगा। पुलिस में शिकायत करने के लिए न्यू शिमला लोग जा सकते हैं या थाने के टेलीफोन नंबर 0177-2671765 या 88947-28017 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

लक्कड़ बाजार भी हुआ था सील

इससे पहले लक्कड़ बाजार चौकी में एक एसआई कोरोना पाजीटिव पाए गए थे। इसके बाद चौकी को बंद कर दिया गया है। चौकी में आने वाली सभी शिकायतों को अब सदर थाना की पुलिस देखेगी। कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी भी शिकायत को लेकर सदर थाना से टेलोफोन नंबर 0177-2652860 या मोबाइल नंबर 88947-28014 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

वहीं बुधवार को जिले में कोरोना के 99 मरीज आए है। इसमे शहर के 31 मरीज है। नए मरीजों में रामपुर से 21, कुमारसैन, ननखड़ी और जुब्बल कोटखाई से 9-9, कुसम्पटी से 8, नेरवा से 7, सुन्नी से 5, भराड़ी, आईजीएमसी, टिक्कर और मंडी से 3-3, संजौली, बीसीएस, कच्चीघाटी, छोटा शिमला, चक्कर, डीडीयू और रोहड़ू से 2-2, जबकि ढली, जाखू, निगम विहार, बनुटी और मिलिट्री अस्पताल से 1-1 मरीज आया है।

कलाकार हरीश की भी मौत, फिल्म बजरंगी भाईजान में निभाया था इंस्पेक्टर का रोल

नेरवा. बॉलीवुड और कई टीवी धारावाहिकों में अपने सशक्त अभिनय के बल पर अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बना चुके सतरंगे परदे के फनकार हरीश बंचटा का मंगलवार सुबह कोरोना से आईजीएमसी शिमला में निधन हो गया। 48 वर्षीय हरीश उपमंडल चौपाल की देवत पंचायत के शंठा गांव से ताल्लुक रखते थे। दुःख की बात यह है की हरीश की माता जी का निधन भी एक दिन पहले ही हुआ था।

हरीश बंचटा करीब 18 साल से बॉलीवुड में अपनी खास पहचान बना चुके थे। हरीश ब्लॉक बस्टर ‘बजरंगी भाईजान’ जैसी फिल्मों में काम कर चुके थे। इस फिल्म में हरीश ने पाकिस्तानी पुलिस अधिकारी की भूमिका निभाई थी। हरीश बॉलीवुड में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर की भूमिका निभाने के लिए प्रसिद्ध थे।

हरीश ‘सावाधान इंडिया’, ‘कोड रेड’, ‘क्राइम पेट्रोल’ में अपने अभिनय का जलवा बिखेर चुके हैं। इसके अलावा हरीश धारावाहिक ‘कुमकुम भाग्य’, ये है मोहब्बतें’ ‘वारिस’, ‘कोई तुम सा’ में भी अपने सशक्त अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुके थे। बॉलीवुड और छोटे परदे के के इस इस फनकार के चले जाने से ग्राम पंचायत देवत में शोक की लहर है।

