विरोध प्रदर्शन:मालरोड पर प्रदर्शन करने वाले कांग्रेस नेताओं पर एफआईआर

शिमला
महंगाई को लेकर मालरोड पर प्रदर्शन करने वाले कांग्रेसी नेताओं पर पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज की है। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस ने वीरवार को पार्टी कार्यालय से लेकर मालरोड तक एक रैली निकाली थी। मालरोड प्रतिबंधित एरिया है, जहां पर रैली करने या धरना-प्रदर्शन करने की इजाजत नहीं है।

इस रैली में पूर्व विधायक रवि ठाकुर, कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर, महिला कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष जैनब चंदेल शिमला शहरी अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र चौधरी समेत करीब बड़ी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता था। इन सभी के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 143 व188 के तहत सदर थाना में मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

