अग्निकांड:ताराहाॅल के पास निजी हाेटल में आग, दाे लाख का नुकसान; एक घंटे की मश्क्कत के बाद आग पर काबू

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
शहर में आग लगने के मामलाें में अब लगातार बढ़ाेतरी हाे रही है। बीते 48 घंटाें में तीन जगह आग लगने के मामले सामने आए हैं। अब बीती बुधवार देर रात काे ताराहाॅल के समीप एक निजी हाेटल में आग लग गई। इसमें करीब दाे लाख का नुकसान हुआ है। जानकारी के मुताबिक आग करीब 11 बजकर 20 मिनट पर होटल के एटीक में लगी।

आग की लपटें काफी ज्यादा थी। अग्निशमन कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे और समय रहते आग पर काबू पाया। इससे करोड़ों का नुकसान होने से बचा लिया गया। आग बुझाने के लिए विभाग के कर्मियों को कड़ी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। करीब एक घंटे की मश्क्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया और आसपास के होटल और घरों को आग से बचा लिया गया।

तीनों अग्निशमन स्टेशन बालूगंज, माल रोड और छोटा शिमला के फायर ब्रिगेड की पांच गाड़ियां और करीब 40 कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे थे। फायर विभाग के अधिकारियाें का कहना है कि आग लगने का कारणों का अभी तक पता नही लग पाया है। आग से कोई जानी नुकसान नहीं हुआ है।

