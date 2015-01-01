पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईसी का फैसला:कॉलेजों के फर्स्ट, सेकंड ईयर के स्टूडेंटस होंगे प्रमोट

शिमला28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • राहत आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े स्टूडेंट्स को पीजी सेंटर में मिलेगा दस फीसदी रिजर्वेशन
  • एचपीयू के विभिन्न विभागों में नियुक्तियों पर ईसी ने लगाई मुहर

हिमाचल के कॉलेजों के फर्स्ट और सैकेंड ईयर स्टूडेंस अगली कक्षाओं में प्रमोट होंगे। एचपीयू की कार्यकारी परिषद ( ईसी) ने शनिवार को इसकी मंजूरी दे दी है। वहीं परीक्षा देने से वंचित रहे कॉलेज के फाइनल समेस्टर के स्टूडेंट्स को भी चांस मिलेगा। ईसी ने एचपीयू के विभिन्न विभागों में आर्थिक तौर पर पिछड़े स्टूडेंटस को भी दस फीसदी रिजर्वेशन देने का फैसला लिया है।

बैठक में ईसी ने कुछ विभागों में टीचर्स के लिए हुई भर्तियों पर भी मुहर लगाई है। हिमाचल प्रदेश युनिवर्सिटी की ईसी की बैठक शनिवार को कुलपति प्रो. सिकंदर कुमार की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें स्टूडेंटस से जुड़े कई अहम फैसले लिए गए। सबसे बड़ा फैसला प्रदेश के कॉलेजों में फर्स्ट और सैकेंड ईयर में अध्ययरत स्टूडेंटस को प्रमोट करने को लेकर लिया गया है।

हालांकि इस बारे में सरकार ने भी पहले फैसला लिया था लेकिन फाइनल मंजूूरी एचपीयू से मिलनी थी। ईसी की बैठक में इन कक्षाओं के छात्रों को प्रमोट करने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूर कर लिया गया। कोरोना के कारण कॉलेजों में फर्स्ट और सैकेंड ईयर की परीक्षाएं नहीं करवाई जा सकी है। ऐसे में इन स्टूटेंड्स को प्रमोट किया जाएगा। इस बारे में एचपीयू जल्द अधिसूचना जारी करेगा।

90 हजार छात्र होंगे प्रमोट
ईसी के फैसले के बाद कॉलेजों के फर्स्ट और सैकेंड ईयर में अध्ययनरत 90 हजार स्टूडेंट्स को फायदा होगा। ये स्टूटेंड्स आगे की कक्षाओं में बैठ सकेंगे। हालांकि स्टूडेंट्स को प्रमोट करने का क्राइटेरिया अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। लेकिन स्टूटेंड्स को यूजीसी की ओर से तय किए गए मूल्यांकन के फॉर्मूले के आधार पर अगली कक्षाओं में प्रमोट किया जाएगा।

माना जा रहा है कि स्टूडेंट्स उनके आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के आधार पर अगली कक्षाओं में प्रमोट होंगे, जिसमें इनके टेस्ट और ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के अंक शामिल है। इतना ही नहीं स्टूडेंट्स रिअपीयर्ड या कंपार्टमेंट वालेे स्टूडेंटस को भी अगली कक्षाओं प्रमोट किया जाएगा।

परीक्षा न देने वाले फाइनल समेस्टर के स्टूटेंडस को मिलेगा चांस
अंडर ग्रेजुएट के फाइनल समेस्टेर के उन छात्रों को भी एक चांस परीक्षा के लिए मिलेगा जो कि परीक्षाएं नहीं दे सके। प्रदेश में कॉलेजों के छठे समेस्टर के करीब 37 हजार स्टुडेंट्स के लिए कुछ समय पहल परीक्षाएं करवाई गई थीं। मगर कोविड के चलते पांच सौ से ज्यादा स्टूडेंटस परीक्षा को नहीं दे पाए थे। ऐसे में इनको भी फिर से परीक्षा का चांस मिलेगा।

ईडब्ल्यूएस कैटेगरी के स्टूडेंटस को मिलेगा रिजर्वेशन
ईसी ने पीजी सेंटर के विभिन्न विभागों में आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े परिवारों के बच्चों को दाखिले में आरक्षण देने का भी फैसला लिया गया। इन परिवारों के बच्चों को दस फीसदी आरक्षण मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही ईसी ने संघ लोक सेवा आयोग जैसी प्रतियागी परीक्षाओं के लिए संकल्प संस्था के साथ चल रहे कार्य को एक वर्ष के लिए बढ़ाने की स्वीकृति दी है।

एचपीयू में टीचर्स की नियुक्तियों को भी दी मंजूरी
ईसी ने सेलेक्शन कमेटी की सिफारिशों को मंजूरी प्रदान करते शिक्षकों की नियुक्तियों का रास्ता भी साफ कर दिया। इनमें यूआईटी के इलैक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग (सहायक आचार्य) संजय कुमार, निकिता गुप्ता, जैसमिन कौर सेनी, इलैक्ट्राॅनिकस एवं काॅम्यूनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग में (सहायक आचार्य) कपिल, स्वाति सिंह, रिचा चंदेल, अंजली शर्मा, तरूण शर्मा, शालू,राजीव कुमार, रीतम नेगी (सह आचार्य) नीरू शर्मा, मोनीश गुप्ता, सिविल इंजीनियरिंग में (सहायक आचार्य) रवि कुमार, प्रवीण भारद्वाज, हरीश चन्द, महेश शर्मा, दिशा ठाकुर, राहुल पराशर, राकेश कुमार, पत्रकारिता एवं जनसंचार- पीजी सेंटर (सहायक आचार्य) अजय कुमार, (सह आचार्य) कंवल जीतसिंह समाज शास्त्र (सहायक आचार्य), लीगल स्टेडीज इंंस्टीटयूट में रेखा सुमन, इक्डोल (सह आचार्य) निरंजना भंडारी शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा चार शिक्षकों को करियर एडवांसमेंट योजना के तहत प्रमोशन भी दी है। इनमें शिक्षा विभाग इक्डोल में सह आचार्य राजेश कुमार शर्मा व सुरेंद्र शर्मा और प्रो. विशाल सूद शामिल हैं। भूगोल विभाग प्रो. अनुराग शर्मा को भी प्रमोशन दी गई है।

बैठक में लिए अन्य फैसले
इसी ने बैठक में कई अन्य फैसले भी लिए। इनमें डाॅ केकेजैन मैमोरियल स्काॅलरशि दस हजार से पच्चीस हजार करने, वित समिति द्वारा स्वीकृत पदों के लिए बनाए गए आर एंड पी रूल्स को स्वीकृति देना, ईसी सदस्य बिपन कुमार को वित समिति का सदस्य बनाने का फैसला शामिल है।

ईसी ने गैर शिक्षक कर्मचारियों के लिए बनाई गई तबादला नीति को निरस्थ करने, एमबीबीएस, बीडीएस की ऑनलाईन काउंसलिंग के लिए करवाए गए टेंडर को भी मंजूरी दी। ईसी ने शिक्षा विभाग में सहायक आचार्य विवेक नाथ त्रिपाठी की सेवाएं समाप्त करने की भी मंजूरी दी।

