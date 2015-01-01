पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:जिला में काेराेना से पांच मरीजाें की माैत, 38 और लोग संक्रमित

शिमला
शिमला| जिला में काेराेना से पांच मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें शिमला के बनूटी के 47 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, कुसुम्पटी की 72 वर्षीय महिला, संजाैली के 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सुन्नी के 64 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, कुमारसैन की 60 वर्षीय महिला की मौत हुई है। वहीं जिला में कोरोना के 38 मरीज आए हैं।

इसमें जुब्बल कोटखाई से 9, जाखू, ननखड़ी से 4, रामपुर, चिरगांव, टिक्कर से 3-3, आईजीएमसी, नेरवा से 2-2, जबकि संजौली, नवबहार, ढली, पंथाघाटी, खलीनी, शोघी, रोहड़ू और कुमारसैन से एक-एक मरीज आया है। सीएमओ शिमला डॉ सुरेखा चौपड़ा ने इसकी पुष्टि की है।

करसोग में 14 व्यापारियों समेत 26 आए पॉजिटिव

करसोग| करसोग नगर पंचायत परिधि में प्रशासन ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम के साथ हिम सुरक्षा अभियान तहत कोरोना जांच के लिए 264 सैंपल लिए। इसमें 14 व्यापारियों सहित 26 लोगों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर प्रशासन ने सभी 14 कारोबारियों को तीन दिन तक दुकानें बंद रखने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं। एसडीएम सुरेंद्र ठाकुर ने बताया कि करसोग नगर पंचायत में कारोबारियों सहित कुल 264 लोगों के कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लिए गए। जिसमें 14 व्यापारियों सहित 26 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है

