पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस:हिमाचल की 50वीं वर्षगांठ पर फहराया झंडा

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
हमीरपुर-हिमाचल प्रदेश को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा मिलने के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते कांग्रेसी नेता व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
हमीरपुर-हिमाचल प्रदेश को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा मिलने के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में भाग लेते कांग्रेसी नेता व अन्य।
  • हिमाचल निर्माता डॉ. वाईएस परमार की प्रतिमा पर कांग्रेसियों ने चढ़ाए पुष्प

जिला सिरमौर के सभी उपमंडलों के 7 जगहों पर एलइडी स्क्रीन के माध्यम से शिमला में आयोजित पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस कार्यक्रम का सीधा प्रसारण देखा गया। डीसी डॉ आरके परूथी ने जिला मुख्यालय नाहन केे एसएफडीए हॉल में आयोजित जिला स्तरीय राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के दौरान पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस कार्यक्रम का सीधा प्रसारण देखा। हिमाचल प्रदेश की गोल्डन जुबली पर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने ध्वजारोहण किया और हिमाचल निर्माता डॉ. वाईएस परमार की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।

कार्यक्रम अनुसार कांग्रेस भवन में तिरंगा फहराया और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी और डॉ वाईएस परमार की प्रतिमाओं पर पुष्प अर्पित किए। उन्होंने कहा कि इन 50 वर्षों में हिमाचल प्रदेश ने विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छुआ है और आने वाले समय में भी हिमाचल विकास की राह पर आगे बढ़ कर डॉ वाईएस परमार के सपने को साकार किया जा सके इसके लिए सभी को आगे आना चाहिए।

उधर सुजानपुर में पूर्ण राजत्व दिवस मनाया। एसडीएम शिल्पी बेकटा ने बतौर मुख्यातिथि शिरकत की। उधर भाजपा जो उस समय जनसंघ के रूप में जानी जाती थी, ने हिमाचल प्रदेश को पूर्ण राज्य बनाने का विरोध किया था और उनके द्वारा घटिया नारा दिया था कि ‘स्टेट हुड मारो ठुड’।

आज यह भाजपाई किस मुंह से प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार इस बात को लेकर कैसे जश्न मना रही है। यह बात कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष राजेंद्र जार ने हिमाचल प्रदेश को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा मिलने के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि शिरकत करते हुए कही।

हर चुनाव में अवश्य करें अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग

एडीसी : राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर सोमवार को यहां टाउन हॉल में जिला स्तरीय समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में एडीसी जितेंद्र सांजटा मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में उपस्थित रहे।

सांजटा ने कहा कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के स्थापना दिवस 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। स्वतंत्रता प्राप्ति के बाद भारत में हुए सभी आम चुनावों को स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष, भयमुक्त और शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न करवा कर निर्वाचन आयोग ने एक मिसाल कायम की है।

