पत्थराें का मेला:120 साल में पहली बार नहीं हाेगा धामी में पत्थराें का खेल, सिर्फ निभाएंगे रस्में

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
धामी में इस तरह खेला जाता है ये पत्थरों का खेल। (फाइल फोटो)
  • धामी की रानी ने पति की मृत्यु पर सती हाेते हुए कहा था, नहीं हाेनी चाहिए नर बलि
  • खून निकलने पर मंदिर में लगाया जाता है तिलक

प्रदेश के अन्य मेलाें और त्योहारों की तरह इस बार धामी में हाेने वाला पत्थराें का मेला भी नहीं हाेगा। ये 120 साल में पहली बार हाे रहा है, जब पत्थराें का मेला नहीं हाेगा। शहर से करीब 30 किलोमीटर दूर धामी के हलोग में पत्थरों का एक ऐसा मेला होता है, जिसे देखकर हर कोई दंग रह जाता है।

वर्षों से ये परंपरा दीवाली के दूसरे दिन होती है। जबकि, काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते आयाेजक कमेटी ने निर्णय लिया है कि इस बार महज कारा (रस्म अदायगी) ही निभाई जाएगी। जिसमें चाैहान वंशज भद्रकाली मां काे अपना रक्त चढ़ाएंगे, जबकि इस बार एक दूसरे पर पत्थर नहीं बरसाए जाएंगे। हालांकि, पूजा पाठ पहले की तरह ही हाेगा।

इस बार रस्म अदायगी में सिर्फ राजघराने के लाेग ही शामिल हाे पाएंगे। इसके अलावा किसी काे भी आने की अनुमति नहीं हाेगी। पहले यहां नर बलि दी जाती थी। धामी की रानी पति की मृत्यु पर यहां सती हो गई थी। रानी ने इस दाैरान कहा था कि नरबलि बंद हाेनी चाहिए। इसके बाद से नरबलि को बंद कर दिया। फिर यहां पर पशु बलि शुरू की गई।

कई दशक पहले इसे भी बंद कर दिया। इसके बाद पत्थर का मेला शुरू किया गया। मेले में पत्थर से लगी चोट के बाद जब किसी व्यक्ति का खून निकलता है तो उसका तिलक मंदिर में लगाया जाता है। हर साल दिवाली से अगले दिन ही इस मेले का आयोजन धामी के हलोग में किया जाता है। जबकि, इस बार काेराेना के चलते पत्थराें का खेल भी बंद कर दिया गया है।

इसलिए हाेता है ये मेलाः

मान्यता है कि माता भद्रकाली वर्ष भर जहां लाेगाें काे अच्छा स्वास्थ्य का वरदान देती है, वहीं सुख समृद्धि भी लाती हैं। इसलिए इस मेले काे शुरू किया गया था। खास बात ये है कि अाजकल के युवा भी इस रीति-रिवाज में बढ़ चढ़कर भाग ले रहे हैं।

यहां के लाेगाें का कहना है कि इस बार काेराेना संकट के चलते पत्थराें का मेला नहीं हाे पा रहा है, जबकि अगले वर्ष काेराेना संकट टल जाएगा। इसके बाद वे अपनी पुरानी परंपरा काे फिर से निभाएंगें।

हम रस्म निभाएंगे: टीका जगदीप सिंह

धामी रियासत के टीका जगदीप सिंह का कहना है कि लगभग 120 साल में ये पहली बार हाे रहा है कि इस बार पत्थराें का मेला नहीं हाेगा। हम कारा निभाएंगें, पूजा पाठ भी हाेगा, लेकिन पत्थराें का मेला काेराेना संक्रमण के कारण नहीं हाेगा। माता भद्रकाली के आदेशानुसार ही ये सब हाे रहा है। उनका कहना है कि इस बार लाेगाें की भी ज्यादा संख्या नहीं हाेगी।

कटेडू और जमोगी घरानों के लोग बरसाते हैं एक दूसरे पर पत्थरः

परंपरा के मुताबिक एक ओर राज परिवार की तरफ से जठोली, तुनड़ू और धगोई और कटेड़ू खानदान की टोली और दूसरी तरफ से जमोगी खानदान की टोली के सदस्य ही पत्थर बरसाने के मेले में भाग ले सकते हैं। बाकी लोग पत्थर मेले को सिर्फ देख सकते हैं, लेकिन वह पत्थर नहीं मार सकते हैं।

‘खेल का चौरा’ गांव में बने सती स्मारक के एक तरफ से जमोगी दूसरी तरफ से कटेडू समुदाय पथराव करता है। मेले की शुरुआत राज परिवार की ओर से नरसिंह के पूजन के साथ होती है।

