  • Formed 85 Village Development Committees, Employment Opportunities To Youth In The Field Of Land Reform And Water Conservation

800 करोड़ रुपए के जायका प्रोजेक्ट:85 विलेज डेवलपमेंट कमेटियां बनाई, भूमि सुधार और जल संरक्षण के क्षेत्र में युवाओं को रोजगार का अवसर

शिमला5 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

आठ साै कराेड़ रुपए के जायका प्राेजेक्ट के लिए वन विभाग ने प्रदेश भर में 85 विलेज डवेलपमेंट साेसायटियाें का गठन कर दिया है। प्राेजेक्ट के तहत इन साेसायटी में पंजीकृत गांव के लाेगाें काे संबंधित क्षेत्र में भूमि सुधार, वन संरक्षण और जल संरक्षण के लिए राेजगार के अवसर प्रदान किए जाएंगे। इस काम के लिए हर साेसायटी काे विभाग की ओर से हर एक माइक्राे प्लान के लिए 45 लाख रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

विभाग ने प्राेजेक्ट के लिए अभी तक 79 माइक्राे प्लान तैयार कर दिए हैं। साेसायटी आगे लाेगाें काे काम के आधार पर पैसाें का आवंंटन करेगी। जायका प्राेजेक्ट के लिए 100 माइक्राे प्लान तैयार करने है।

2028 तक है प्राेजेक्ट की मियाद
जापान फंडिड यह प्राेजेक्ट 2028 तक के लिए स्वीकृत किया है, लेकिन 2026 तक इस प्रोजेक्ट का क्रियान्वयन किया जाना है। इसकाे चलाने के लिए इसका मूल्यांकन किया जाएगा और उस आधार पर प्राेजेक्ट एक्स्टेंड होगा।

विभाग इस प्राेजेक्ट के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए पूरी ताकत झोंक रहे हैं जिसके तहत पहले चरण में 89 विलेज डेवलपमेंट कमेटियां गठित कर दी गई हैं। चीफ प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर जायका नागेश गुलेरिया ने बताया कि इस प्राेजेक्ट के तहत एक ओर जहां ग्रीन कवर एरिया काे बढ़ाया जाना है।

