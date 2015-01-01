पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नहीं थम रहा कोरोना:कुल्लू के पूर्व विधायक चंद्र सेन सहित प्रदेश में 12 लोगों ने तोड़ा कोरोना से दम

शिमला2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 584 नए केस, 15 दिन में रिकवरी रेट 10% गिरा

हिमाचल प्रदेश में कोरोना से कोरोना संक्रमण से 12 और मरीजों की मौत हो गई। मंडी जिले में चार, शिमला व कुल्लू में 3-3, कांगड़ा और चंबा में एक-एक मरीज की इस संक्रमण के कारण मौत हुई है। उधर, कुल्लू के पूर्व विधायक चंद्र सेन ठाकुर की भी कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हुई है।

आईजीएमसी अस्पताल शिमला और डीडीयू अस्पताल शिमला में कोरोना संक्रमण से पीड़ित तीन मरीजों की मौत हुई है। कुल्लू जिले के निरमंड के 23 वर्षीय युवक, शिमला जिले के रोहड़ू के 19 वर्षीय युवक, शिमला जिले के ही 67 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की इस संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। वहीं, मंडी जिले में चार मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इसके साथ ही अब राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण से अब तक 455 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के 584 नए मामले पाजिटिव आए हैं। मंडी जिले में 92, कुल्लू में 72, कांगड़ा में 59, चंबा में 41, ऊना में 32, हमीरपुर में 26, सोलन में 24, किन्नौर में 21, बिलासपुर में 14, सिरमौर में 3 और लाहौल-स्पीति जिले में दो मामले कोरोना पाजिटिव आए हैं।

इस प्रकार राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के कुल 30740 मामले हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 23484 मरीज इस संक्रमण से ठीक हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को 574 मरीज ठीक हुए हैं। राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के 6772 एक्टिव केस हैं।

तीन दिन से चंद्रसेन होम आइसोलेट थे
कुल्लू. कुल्लू के पूर्व विधायक चंद्र सेन ठाकुर का काेराेना से निधन हो गया है। चंद्र सेन ठाकुर कोरोना पाजिटिव थे और वह अपने घर पर ही होम आइसोलेट थे। तीन दिन पहले उनकी कोविड-19 की रिपोट पॉजिटिव आई थी। मंगलवार को शाम को उन्होंने दम तोड़ दिया। चंद्र सेन का राजनीति सफर कालेज से शुरू हुआ।

मंडी कालेज में एबीवीपी के संथापक अध्यक्ष भी रहे। इसके अलावा वह पांच बार पंचायत प्रधान के पद भी रह चुके है। छह जुलाई 1942 को हरिपुर के दशाल गांव में जन्मे चंद्रसेन भाजपा में विभन्न पदों पर आसीन रहे हैं। वर्ष 1998 से 2003 तक कुल्लू विधानसभा से विधायक रहे। पिछले डेढ़ माह से बीमार चल रहे थे।

